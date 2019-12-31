Lethbridge residents have set their New Year's resolutions for 2020 – Lethbridge

Loading...

A new year begins around midnight at the end of 2019 – and for many this means some new resolutions.

A popular topic among these annual resolutions is more time in the gym.

"It will definitely be busier," said Nikki Carter, a staff member of the Lethbridge Fitness Club.

"There is definitely a peak from late December to early January, we see a lot of people coming in."

But Carter said getting in shape and losing weight are time-consuming goals. She noted that memberships can sometimes decrease in the months following the new year's high.

"Appearing is the hardest part, getting here is always the hardest part," she said.

Carter added that losing focus doesn't mean you can't reach your goal in 2020.

"But if you come here, you are already here [so], you can just give what you have.

"One of the focal points of our fitness studio in January is goal setting. We would like to support you in setting these achievable goals with a realistic plan."

However, lifting weights is not the only solution for Lethbridge residents.

Some community members told Global Lethbridge on Tuesday they wanted to travel more, learn a new language, and go back to school looking for new jobs.

Carter said whatever the goal is, 2020 is the perfect time to achieve these resolutions as Wednesday brings a new decade and a clear schedule.

