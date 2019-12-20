Lethbridge Midget AAA hurricanes with upward trend ahead of Macs tournament – Lethbridge

Loading...

The Lethbridge Midget AAA Hurricanes (12-8-1) have won seven of their last eight games and are confident to enter this year's AAA Midget World Invitational on the Mac after completing the first ten games of the season 4: 5: 1 ,

Sean Gillam is in his first year as head coach of the squad after Doug Paisley moved to the University of Lethbridge. Gillam said it took a while for the team to find its identity.

"Getting to know the kids a little better and getting to know us a little better. I think we're working a lot harder than we did at the beginning of the year," he said.

"It is difficult to play against us. We're stubborn with the puck, and now we're starting to find our offensive talent a bit. "

And confidence comes at a crucial time when the Canes are preparing to travel to Calgary for the Mac tournament. A competition that they just barely missed last season.

"I think many of them feel that they are not done yet," said Gillam. "And you know that's great. Go in there and expect you to win – that's great."

The defeat is still painful for the handful of players who were on the squad last year, but it also serves as motivation.

"It's pretty exciting. Of course we want to go back and maybe take revenge there," said striker Derrien Tonin. "Hopefully we win this year differently than last year."

Tonin said the team has been paying attention to the tournament – which starts on Boxing Day – the past week or so as they prepare to compete against the top midget teams from across Canada, the United States and Europe.

The Canes are one of 25 teams in the tournament.

"(We play) against the best dwarf teams in the world, pretty much … (that includes) teams from Russia and the United States." It's pretty cool, he said.

And the group has become closer and closer as a result of the preparation.

"We are a lot of fun, we are like a gang of brothers," said striker Cole Larocque. "We are always there for each other and always work together to be successful."

The tournament is also an opportunity to introduce players to scouts flying into the tournament from anywhere.

Gillam is convinced that his team is focused on success and offers a system that does a good job regardless of the competition.

“We can play against any team with our system and we don't really have to change the way we do things. We just have to stick to our game plan and execute it, ”he said.

The Hurricanes will play four round robin games, starting on Boxing Day against the Sherwood Park Ennis Kings.

