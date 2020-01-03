Lethbridge Hurricanes players meet to see teammates compete against each other at the Junior World Championships in Lethbridge

Loading...

A puck drop at 7 a.m. did not prevent Lethbridge Hurricanes players from meeting on the ice rink on Thursday morning to watch three of their teammates at the World Junior Championships.

Team Canada Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison faced their Western Hockey League (WHL) teammate Oliver Okuliar of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals when the Canadians defeated Team Slovakia 6-1.

CONTINUE READING:

The Slovak striker impresses Lethbridge Hurricanes with Cozens



For teammates in Lethbridge, who have been 5-1 in WHL action since their three withdrawals, it is not a matter of course to see their friends on the world stage.

"Oh, it was fantastic," said defender Ty Prefontaine. "We made it a couple of times, everyone gathered here … and (it's) a really, really cool opportunity to see them."

The coaching team in Lethbridge, who missed the three stars in the lineup, also enjoyed seeing familiar faces in international competition.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Not very often, three boys from a team play a game on a world junior level. It's really exciting and very proud of all of them," said head coach Brent Kisio.

Cozens, Addison and Okuliar organized a show for spectators in Lethbridge in the quarter-finals on Thursday, in which they each found the match sheet.

The defeat of Canadian attacker Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets) in just 53 seconds – he received a five-minute major and game misconduct for an obvious hit on the head – opened Cozens early on in Canada's top line.

Similar news

Cozens played with Barrett Hayton (5th overall 2018) from Arizona Coyotes and Alexis Lafreniere – the planned first overall rank in the NHL Entry Draft 2020 – and achieved a preparatory period of 6:47.

The pair of points brought the Yukon natives into fourth place in the tournament ranking with eight points in five games (1G, 7A).

CONTINUE READING:

The Young Lethbridge Hurricanes squad is ready to start the new season



Addison also contributed two assists on Thursday, bringing apples to goals from Lafreniere and Hayton.

Cozens and Addison both found seats in Canada's top powerplay unit during the tournament – something that those in Lethbridge were not surprised to find.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It's pretty fun watching them do what they do, but at the national level," Prefontaine said.

"They do it out here all the time and we like to see their little tricks and tricks and so on. It's cool to see how they do it on such a large scale."

Tweet this

It was easy to cheer on the Canadians at the "Canes at Thursday morning" watch party, but with eyepieces on the other hand, the boys said they had a weakness for the Slovaks.

"You're coming after Canada for a World Juniors anyway," said Koletrane Wilson, Hurricanes defender.

"But to see a few familiar faces out there, obviously (ocular) with Slovakia, you have a little cheer for Slovakia, which is a little strange."

After Slovakia left the tournament on Thursday, Okuliar will have to score four points (2G, 2A) in five games for his country, including the team's only goal in the 1-6 loss.

CONTINUE READING:

Oliver Okuliar's outburst as Lethbridge Hurricanes score points in 10 consecutive games



The gate turned, but it wasn't surprising for his Lethbridge teammates.

"We saw a lot of it here," laughed Wilson.

"You know, obviously we found it a bit funny doing a slop shot on pretty much a breakaway, but it worked for him. It was a bomb and hopefully he'll have a few left when he comes back for us. "

The story continues under the advertisement

"Yes, we all cheered quite loudly, even though it was Slovakia," said Prefontaine. "It was pretty funny to see him go down and get you off the pipe."

Cozens and Addison continue their gold hunt with Team Canada by facing defending champion Finland in Saturday's semi-finals.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Calen Addison (t) Dylan Cozens (t) Hockey Canada (t) Lethbridge (t) Lethbridge Cyclones (t) Lethbridge Sports (t) Oliver Okuliar (t) WHL Cyclones (t) WJC202 (t) Junior World Championship ( t) World Juniors (t) News (t) Sports