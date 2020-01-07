Loading...

The almost unlucky breakdown and injury streak that hit the Pittsburgh Penguins is fortunately only part of the story that determined the first 40 games of the 2019-20 season. It’s easy to focus on the Penguins’ injuries and reaction, but what hasn’t received enough attention is the organizational shift led by head coach Mike Sullivan.

For those frequent visitors who are part of the Pittsburgh Hockey Now community, we have pointed to the philosophical shift or have argued for it for more than 18 months. The Columbus Blue Jackets finally put their franchise on the NHL card when they delivered players that matched the hard, intense style of head coach John Tortorella. The New York islanders broke through three decades of irrelevance around coach Barry Trotz with a team willing to submit to his system.

And after a few years of failure, the Pittsburgh Penguins and GM Jim Rutherford made a point to deliver like-minded and compatible players to Sullivan. (You can read one of the more controversial columns that I wrote, which was published in May 2018).

Sullivan almost always speaks well or speaks about the positive points of his players, even those who place themselves in front of the team. The satisfaction of Sullivan with his team and the effort is obvious. He speaks glowingly about their work ethic and their willingness to adapt to new or changing roles. “

From Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann to Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger, the Penguins have speed, determination and coachable players.

Whether they have enough talent to retain their first half of the success is another matter. But there is no question whether the team will follow Sullivan, who after four years at work has increased his influence on his players at a time when most coaches lose it.

Sullivan was sharp in the last few games, but especially on Thursday-evening against the San Jose Sharks. The tactical adjustments were quick and substantial. The team mentality was consistent. The Penguins did not leave their system for individual efforts, which was a hallmark of their failure in recent years.

Kris Letang

Few fanbases cannibalize their players, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins universe. In fact, there are no fanbases, including Toronto and Montreal, that have such a large share of the supportive audience that their star players consistently hate.

Defender Kris Letang made a few mistakes on Thursday evening, although I wondered if the officials should have weighed the phone calls in OT with a trip and a dive call, especially after missing a few obvious phone calls, including a broken stick penalty on Brent Burns. I don’t know if it was visible on TV, but Evgeni Malkin stood in the middle of the San Jose zone with these hands high for at least five seconds and demanded a call.

Letang has not been so good since he returned from an injury in December. Losing Brian Dumoulin, who has developed a telekinetic power to read Letang’s freelancer games, doesn’t help either.

But hatred then escalated. It went from disappointment to anger to personal attacks.

The defender is one of the best in the NHL, is recognized as such by his colleagues and opponents, his results also place him in that elite category. For the record, Letang’s conversion speed is in line with the rest of the very short, offensive defenders around the competition, including Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns.

These are not defenses of the player. Those are simple factual statements for context (… but I am sure I get at least half a dozen accusations of defending the player, who will then proceed to a Jack Johnson attack).

Does he make some high-profile mistakes? Yep. And sometimes those mistakes have a big impact. But you ever wondered why coaches always use him in those situations?

To make a football analogy, Letang reminds me a bit of Brett Farve. He lets a lot of things happen, and sometimes those things are bad, but when you add all the “things”, the positive side of the ledger always wins.

Casey DeSmith-Tristan Jarry-Matt Murray

Yes, I think it’s strange. On Friday, the Penguins goalkeeper Casey DeSmith presumably recalled for one game to back up Matt Murray in Montreal on Saturday because they left Tristan Jarry at home to save Jarry for the early Sunday game.

It is all completely plausible. Nothing to see here.

But let’s dissect it and ask ourselves out loud.

The starting goalkeeper usually gets the first match of the back-to-backs. So why is the Penguins supposed to get starter the second game? Shouldn’t the penguins have left Murray at home?

If DeSmith starts on Saturday, the internet may run free with trade rumors and speculation. And I can’t say I blame you. When DeSmith plays, a ‘showcase’ is written on it. The Penguins can easily say that DeSmith has earned a start with his hard work and Murray has not played much recently, or that Murray is still working on a few things with goalkeeper coach Mike Buckley, or Murray was under the weather.

Everything would be perfectly plausible. But just like you, my antennas are also up.

The Penguins have just lost their best winger to a seasonal injury. They apparently passed on a no-risk bet, Ilya Kovalchuk, and the penguins saw Montreal take the defender on the left and the worthy Marco Scandella for a fourth rounder.

It is not surprising at all to wonder what Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford is up to.

Or … the Pittsburgh Penguins just wanted Jarry to start on Sunday. But that is a lot less fun to think about.

UPDATE: The Penguins later announced Saturday morning that DeSmith would not be in Montreal due to a lost passport. ECHL goalkeeper Emil Larmi was recalled instead.