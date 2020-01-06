Loading...

Kris Letang is often a high-wire act worthy of the bright lights and costumes of Circque du Soleil. The defender of Pittsburgh Penguins is undoubtedly one of the best in the game and will soon be one of the seven active defenders who can collect 400 assists and the only one in Penguins’ history.

He also makes a few mistakes.

Trying to keep the errors in context can be a difficult proposition. PHN analyzed the number of sales this summer in comparison with the other top defenders and discovered that Letang fits well.

It was definitely worse on Sunday evening.

Letang was credited with two sales, but the real number seemed to be double that on Sunday evening. Florida forwarded Frank Vatrano for two minutes in the match for the first goal of Florida. Alexander Barkov flew by for a short flight in the second period. He had the puck stolen by Denis Malgin, who checked Letang when he tried to skate in the third period to center ice, and … well, you get the idea.

“I think (Letang) can simplify his game in those situations,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “(He) and I had this conversation. And it goes with us. “

Letang was a min-2 in more than 24 minutes ice age, just 22 hours after an overtime win in Montreal in which Letang also recorded heavy minutes. The penguins demand a lot of Letang and sometimes their defender falls off the wire.

“(Letang) has the ability to be a difference maker and we don’t want to take the stick out of his hand, but as we say to all our players, the best game is sometimes a simple game. It is (approximately) recognizing situations. “

That Sullivan did not turn the Letang question around in a positive way and instead admitted that he wants Letang to weaken it, also speaks volumes. Sullivan is not a coach to publicly exclaim his players, even if cameras sometimes catch a few of the seven dirty words on the couch.

Statistically, Letang has another superior season. He has 26 points, including eight goals in only 33 games. He is an All-Star Game candidate through the ‘Last-Men In’ vote.

However, the last few weeks have been rocky for the defenders who came back from an injury on November 25 and Kris Letang did not score a point in his last eight games.

“It won’t be perfect there, especially guys who record the kind of minutes that” Tangier “records. It’s not going to be a flawless game,” Sullivan said. “But that is a conversation that” Tangier “and I have quite often.

In other words, Sullivan is also on Letang to reverse the attempts at bigger games and better choose his places to use his skills. The match was snowing on Kris Letang on Sunday. And without other lightning rods, it has again become Letang’s turn in the face of social media.

Given the injuries sustained by the Penguins this season, it is not excluded that Letang will sustain an injury because the Penguins desperately need him in the line-up. Kevin Czuczman, who has not played an NHL game since 2014, is the next man to fall as one of the Penguins defenders.

It has been such a season for the Penguins. However, now the Penguins need the best version of Letang, and perhaps that is the temporary problem, because one of the few core players of Penguins is still standing, he feels that pressure to do more.

Regardless of the reasons, even the Penguin’s head coach had a message. “Simplify.”