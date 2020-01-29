Let yourself be told by a strange rumor we just heard about a future Mazda RX-9

The still hypothetical Mazda RX-8 is one of the cars you’ve been expecting for years because it would be the latest in a long line of cars with a cult following: the Mazda Rotary. There has been no Mazda rotary engine since the last RX-8, which rolled off the assembly line in 2012. The RX-9 has always been considered the heir to the large triangular rotating crown, but a rumor we heard today: from our perspective, this is a credible source that raises many questions.

First, let me make it clear that this is nothing more than a rumor. Yes, the source claims it got it directly from a well-placed person at Mazda. We have confirmed that the source is related to Mazda in a way that could plausibly place it in the context that you described. In order to maintain the anonymity requested by the source, I can only disclose this.

Here’s the rumor: Mazda is indeed developing an RX-9 sports car that has a turbocharger and is said to deliver between 350 and 450 horsepower. The big news is what doesn’t exist: a Wankel rotary motor.

Yes, instead of the expected rotary drive, six pistons will be arranged in a row, an inline six version of Mazda’s Skyactiv engine. We know that Mazda has been working on this engine for some time. This has been confirmed by Mazda.

What is of course surprising is the use in the RX-9. That’s not so much because it would be a bad choice – Rotarys are very difficult to make efficient, and it is possible that the time when Rotarys were actually competitive and meaningful is over – but because it is with the RX series was always about rotary motors.

Starting with the Mazda Cosmo, which we can imagine as the RX-1, there were sporty Mazda turntables with the designations RX-2, RX-3, RX-4, RX-5, RX-7 and RX-8. Piston engine Mazda called “MX” like the MX-6 or the official name of the Miata, the MX-5.

Will the new RX-9 really be the MX-9? It doesn’t feel right. But calling a car an RX doesn’t mean anything without a spinning top.

On the other hand, maybe it’s all just a dirty rumor?