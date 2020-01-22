Let this lawn mower in My Pao help you fight SUVivification of America

When people say goodbye to buying the interesting cars they actually want and play it safe by buying a modern, soulless SUV, this is often one of the common reasons why they sometimes want to carry big, unwieldy things And that’s why they need a big, clumsy car. I say that’s nonsense and I’m here to prove it with my tiny Nissan Pao and a lawn mower.

One of my ongoing problems with most modern crossovers and SUVs is that they usually don’t have as much usable interior space as you think for their outside volume. Being tall doesn’t always mean being useful. Smart packaging is really more important, and a big part of why my tiny Pao can carry something like a lawn mower and lots of big breasted SUVs.

An important reason for this is, of course, that the Pao looks like a spacious little cube when the back seat is folded flat. Modern SUVs and crossovers often have a much higher design, which can limit the interior volume and the loading openings. It is also a direct result of being full of passive safety structures and active safety equipment such as side airbags that cut into the usable interior but do not cause death traps, which is probably very important for many people.

But given the delighted ignorance of someone who isn’t in a tiny death trap in a wreck right now, I can happily say that a full-size lawnmower fits easily into my below-average car.

My old mower was a Frankenstein rubbish heap made from the bodies of several dead mowers, and when I was looking for it that weekend to clear many leaves, I found it with an annoying starter cord that didn’t want to turn. After playing around with it, I thought about it, shit it and checked Craigslist, which gave me the means to get a perfectly good $ 35 lawnmower like a king.

I think a crucial part of why little Pao did this job so well has to do with the split tailgate design, a design that is very little appreciated for small cars.

The rear window opens like a hatch, and a tailgate drops below it, allowing occasionally larger luggage to be carried. It effectively turns the stern into a small platform, which can be very practical.

In this case, this tailgate helped load the bulky mower in the car so that I could lift it onto the tailgate from a more comfortable angle, along with the usual strain-related farts of a middle-aged man.

Once in the car, the design of the split tailgate proves itself again by closing the lower half, which keeps everything safe and secure. However, the window can remain open so that the large handlebar protrudes from the car.

If this were a one-piece hatch, like most cars, the whole thing would have to be open, and the mower would have to be pinched or tied, and the whole thing would be a mess. But not in the Pao.

The only other small, inexpensive car I could think of that used this hatchback design was the Honda Civic hatch from 1992 to 1995. It had a nice little clam shell in the back that made these little eggs very useful little tractors.

I’m telling you this for several reasons: first, I’m still excited about this little car, second, it’s a good reminder of the importance of clever packaging design. C, it’s a good reason to praise the split tailgate concept, and ∆, I think it’s always worth pointing out that unusual cars that you may be tempted to buy are because you just like them, can absolutely be used for everyday work when you are ready to work a little with them.

It’s also amazing if the car you use to transport the lawn mower has only one engine that is about four times the size of the lawn mower.