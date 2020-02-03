Let the free agent games begin! | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Campbell is 32, and maybe age was a factor, but he seemed to do pretty well as a lock-down corner with Montreal. Campbell could not be blamed for Montreal not generating a passrush, and the release of these high-profile and probably expensive veterans means that Montreal is freeing up some money to go after a number of line-of-defense reinforcements in a free agency.

Montreal then sent the play rights to linebacker Bo Lokomko to Toronto for a conditional eighth round draw. Montreal signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. for a contract extension and then quarterback Antonio Pipkin released after three years at the club and a few shots at the runway.

Montreal leaves that behind with Matthew Shiltz and the Canadian Hugo Richard as back-up. To keep Adams upright, Montreal signed Canadian offensive line men Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson for new two-year deals. Montreal also signed the American recipient and returner Mario Alford for a one-year deal.

Montreal extended the contract of recipient Eugene Lewis for a year and in a surprising development, former Toronto signed that James Wilder Jr. reduced to a one-year contract. Toronto had released Wilder to presumably see the NFL capabilities, and when none came out, Toronto was not inclined to bring Wilder back, so he signed with Montreal to replace William Stansback who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Montreal also signed the Canadian fullback Spencer Moore and the Canadian offensive lineman Landon Rice for respectively two and one-year deals. That’s good to hear for Moore who was great off the field for the Riders before he went to Montreal. Rice is one of the legacies of the great Johnny Manziel trade.

Montreal also signed linebacker D.J. Lalama, defensive back Dominique Termansen and long snapper Mike Benson. Add to that that Montreal signed Tom Gamble as assistant GM and former Rider GM Brendan Taman as executive executive staff. Gamble was an assistant GM to the San Francisco 49ers and will scout south of the border while Taman takes Canada or Western Canada with it, it seems.

Gamble is an interesting choice by Montreal and although Taman in Riderville may not be remembered so well about how his term ended, he did help build a Gray Cup champion in 2013. He has a fairly good eye for players and that will probably help Montreal.

In Ottawa, Nick Arbuckle signed with the Redblacks after being traded from Calgary to Ottawa, meaning Calgary receives the first general pick from Ottawa, while Ottawa receives the first round from Arbuckle and Calgary, sixth in general. Arbuckle showed himself to be a skilled game manager in Calgary when he came in for Bo Levi Mitchell, who had a cyst on his shoulder last season.

Ottawa also signed the American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and the Canadian fullback Anthony Gosselin for 2020. Ottawa made a massive cleansing, released quarterbacks Jonathon Jennings and Will Arndt and ran Mossis Madu and Greg Morris back. The Redblacks also released receiver Seth Coate, defensive back Maurice Fleming, linebackers Jeff Knox Jr. and Nicolas Boulay, long snapper Mike Benson and defending lineman Cameron Walker.

Rider fans can remember Greg Morris who popped up in the early years of the Chris Jones era and spent some time running back and kicking back, but had problems with the ball. Jeff Knox Jr. is also a former driver, but at this stage of his career you have to wonder if Knox’s career in the CFL is over.

Jennings follows the footsteps of the former BC Lion quarterback Casey Printers who burned brightly when he first entered the competition but soon faded. A few years ago, BC GM Ed Hervey cast a shadow at Jennings, which meant that he didn’t have the work ethic needed to be a great quarterback, like Mike Reilly for example.

Former backup QB from Ottawa Will Arndt followed his former head coach Rick Campbell to BC and signed there as a backup QB. Interestingly, BC also signed Vinnie Testeverde Jr., son of the former NFL quarterback, for a contract.

I don’t think Mike Reilly is in much danger of not sitting down, but after the abuse he took last year, BC should think about how to better protect Reilly and get the attack going. As part of that effort, BC extended the offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a two-year contract and extended the offensive lineman Peter Godber contract for another year.

The BC Lions have added three players, signing nationals Adrian Clarke (LB) and Ben Minaker (DB) and American defending stop Nordly Capi. Clarke can ring a bell as he played in four games with the Riders in 2018 after being a Lions pick in 2015.

BC made sure that a crucial part of their defense was in place with Aaron Grymes who signed again until 2021. Grymes comes out of an ACL tear last season but expects to be ready for the kick-off and joins his old high school teammate TJ Lee in the defensive backfield of the lions.

Edmonton has been interesting with the Eskimos running back a barter with Winnipeg for the American Jordan Jordan in exchange for a player from the Edmonton neg list. Edmonton also signed pending free agent Christion Jones who tore a knee last season but made an impression with the Riders.

The Esks signed defensive backs Eric Blake, receiver Hunter Karl and defensive lineman Evan Machibroda for contracts. All three were 2019 picks. The Esks then welcomed recipient Kenny Stafford, who returned to the Eskimos after spending last year in the Rider roster, usually in the practice roster.

The move from Stafford to Edmonton may mean that the Riders will sign Shaq Evans and / or Naaman Roosevelt, making it difficult for Stafford to crack the starting line-up. Edmonton worked hard on their Canadian content by contracting offensive lineman David Beard with a contract extension that will allow him to stay with Green and Gold for the 2022 season.

Edmonton also signed the Canadian defensive back Jordan Hoover to a two-year extension and most importantly extended Trevor Harris to 2022. If Scott Milanovich is going to recreate his magic in Edmonton, he needs a high-quality quarterback and although Harris is streaky, He does offer something to build for the Eskimos.

The Eskimos are a team built on their offensive and defensive lines and Edmonton extended defensive lineman Mike Moore until 2021 and offensive lineman Jacob Ruby also until 2021. The Eskimos also signed a few national free agents, in fullback Alex Dupuis and D-line guard Tariq LaChance.

However, the Eskimos also released national receiver Natey Adjei, who was signed to the team until the 2020 season, and defensive Anthony Anthony, who had been in the CFL since 2015, starting in Toronto and ending in Edmonton after a pit stop in Ottawa. The releases were undoubtedly intended to free some space, because Edmonton is confronted with the potential loss of their linebacking corps in a free organization.

In Calgary, defensive lineman Mike Rose agreed to a two-year extension and signed the American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati. Calgary picked up the top pick from Ottawa in the Arbuckle trade and while Tre Roberson signed with Chicago, it might be better considering the way he forced Calgary’s hand to protect him from trying NFL opportunities.

In Winnipeg, title defenders became bold and released quarterback Matt Nichols who had held the team together after the Drew Willy experience to lose his job and Zach Collaros who was brought in as insurance last year and eventually led Winnipeg to the gray cup.

Nichols may dislike Winnipeg’s lack of loyalty and perhaps determine his “game manager” status, but the release points to a big question mark about the nature of Nichols’ shoulder injury and the possibility that he might not return.

The signing of Arbuckle in Ottawa limits Nichol’s potential starting places to only Toronto, who seem to be taking their time to evaluate what they have and who they want to go for in a free agency. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nichols sign in Toronto, but this man has had the misfortune of being a starter in Edmonton one day until he injured his ACL in a preseason race by chasing a Rider interception and losing his job to Mike Reilly.

Collaros signed a two-year contract with Winnipeg, and Winnipeg responded by signing the outstanding agent / receiver Charles Nelson for a two-year extension, offensive lineman Stanley Bryant, extending the contract (one year) for national defensive tackle Jake Thomas. The priority for Winnipeg is to ensure that Collaros stays upright, meaning that Andrew Harris can see the ball even more while Winnipeg tries to launch an attack that can move the ball deep and on the ground – something that Nichols and Chris Streveler seemed to miss trying it out in the NFL.

If Streveler leaves, the bombers will be looking for a new backup, preferably someone who might be able to intervene at some point. In that regard, it would not surprise me to see Jon Jennings appear in Winnipeg after being released by Ottawa.

The new offensive coordinator of Winnipeg is Buck Pierce and Jennings is a jumbled quarterback that can transform Pierce into a usable quarterback. If Pierce Jennings can show how to adjust his game to stay in the CFL, then if Collaros goes down, Winnipeg might miss too many steps because they want to defend their Gray Cup title.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats signed a two-year extension with offensive lineman Kay Okafor and extended QB David Watford, Watford, the rider’s former third rider, will play the role of third down specialist for Hamilton, as they are both Dane Evans and Jeremiah have Masoli below the middle.

Hamilton also signed the American defensive back Jumal Rolle for a two-year contract and signed the national offensive lineman Mike Filer. The big question in Hamilton is where Ja’Gared Davis stands out as a pending free agent on the Hamilton defense line and where he ends up.

It is too early to tell what will happen as we are now in the CFL tamper window where free agents can meet other teams to request offers, but there is nothing on the books until 11 February. so they choose what makes things interesting.

In Riderville, Charleston Hughes appears back with the Riders, along with AC Leonard, with the status of Micah Johnson seemingly in the air. Johnson was the highest paid defender in the CFL last year and you have to wonder if that was money well spent.

The problem is that defensive tackle is not a glamor position and what Johnson is doing very well is double and even triple collaboration with offensive linemen that frees people like Hughes and Leonard. Add to that the Riders don’t really have a defensive line coach and the Riders did well enough last year, but could get better on the d-line, although their priority will be filling in their linebacker corps that Derek Moncrief saw to Las Vegas and Solomon Elimiminan and Cameron Judge are free agents.

The Riders signed fullback Albert Awachie for a two-year extension and Awachie is invaluable as a blocking fullback. The Riders also filled in their coaching staff – with the exception of their defensive line coach – Receiver coach Travis Moore, offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and defensive back coach Richard Kent all return to the team in their regular roles. Kent Maugeri will switch from the running backs coach to the coach of special teams before 2020.

The Green and White have also added Tim Prinsen as coach for running backs, Deion Melvin as coach for linebackers and Josh Lambert as offensive assistant. In addition to head coaching, Dickenson remains the coordinator of Roughriders Special Teams.

Jason Maas is the attacking coordinator and Jason Shivers is the defending coordinator.

So close the shutters, this is the first time that we see what appearance the CFL will have and keep something in mind. Edmonton and BC would be the big winners of the free agency last year. The riders finished above both teams.

So while free agency is important, it is only part of the puzzle and how the Riders and the rest of the CFL process this latest puzzle will tell a lot about who will raise the Gray Cup in Regina this year.