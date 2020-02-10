Let the commentary on this stream of planes landing in storm Ciara bless you Monday

Storm Ciara has devastated Britain all weekend, but the impact on air travel is not just breaking transatlantic records. Oh no. The commentary on a live stream of planes arriving at Heathrow has even given us some of the most surprisingly delicious motivations you can get to start your week.

Big Jet TV on YouTube spent six and a half hours on Sunday streaming one aircraft after the other while pilots fought strong winds and rain. You can find the video here if you are inclined to watch it all, but someone has blessed some of the best moments in the broadcast and this is something you should hear:

The commentator is justifiably angry when he says, “Oh, he did well!” And “She has dirty flaps!”, As he sees plane after plane coming in for uncomfortable landings. It’s unintentionally hilarious and also … shockingly motivating. If I had a charmed British man that “flippin-heck!” Shouted, every time I completed a difficult task, I would get so much more done in a day.

Storm Ciara hit England with 90 mph winds at the weekend, and is currently causing chaos throughout Europe. While these pilots in London made their spicy landings look easy, a flight from Florida to the nearby Gatwick airport had to break down three landings due to the strong wind, according to the weather channel. As the storm moves through Europe, other airports cancel altogether. Although canceling flights is difficult, it is probably best for passenger nerves, not to mention their stomach contents.

