Let objects float with sound (and break your mind)

Along with personal jetpacks for every man, woman and child (sure, why not), levitation is one of those conveniences that sci-fi has long promised us but still has to deliver, other than magnetically floating trains. But at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, physicist Chris Benmore and his colleagues float objects with an unlikely tool: sound. It’s called acoustic levitation, and after you’ve broken your brain with what appears to be an optical illusion, it’s ready to make progress in pharmacology, broader chemistry, and even robotics.

It works like this: two horns vibrate at 22,000 times per second and fire sound waves in a bag of air between the two devices. “When these two waves interact, you get a so-called standing wave, so they cancel in some places and reinforce them in others to create nodes and antinodes,” says Benmore of the Lab’s Advanced Photon Source facility. “Those specific places where they cancel, you put an object in it, and you can float it.” These vertically placed bags cancel the gravitational pull, so that Benmore can add small balls to the air between the two horns to form a floating string, or even spray water and let the fluid flow into drops in the bags.

The effect of small balls floating and vibrating in the air is fascinating. In addition to the entertainment value, acoustic levitation helps Benmore and his team to science: they suspend medicines and see how molecules interact with each other, by pointing the most intense x-ray source in the western hemisphere at the acoustic levitator. “What we can do is look at the atomic structure in which all atoms are arranged,” says Benmore. That, he says, can “give an idea of ​​what conditions you need to make a more effective pharmaceutical,” such as how you can make it easier for the body to absorb.

Watch the video above for more information about how acoustic levitation works, what it might be good for, and why you would not expect to levitate soon.

