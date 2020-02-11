Leong: transparency for spending by politicians should not be that difficult

The expense declarations from the Calgary City Council members who attended the most recent meeting of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities represent everything that is wrong with our city council.

Those reports, obtained by Postmedia reporter Meghan Potkins in a request for freedom of information, show that the mayor and nine councilors have collected a bill of more than $ 30,000, including flights, taxis, hotels and meals, in connection with the meeting which took place in Quebec City last spring.

One councilor, Coun. Joe Magliocca raised eyebrows when his expenses for the meeting reached $ 6,400, about double the average tab.

The eyebrows received another training when it was discovered that a number of people were in Magliocca’s vouchers because his guests had no memory to share a meal or drinks with him.

Magliocca, in turn, has blamed his own erroneous memory for the errors and apologizes as a result of what he calls an administrative error.

This entire episode raises a number of questions that the city council must answer.

Why does Calgary insist on sending sample delegations to FCM conferences?

I am sure there are many seminars to attend and having 10 people there makes it easier to follow more.

But can’t we send five or six people and only attend sessions that are marked as events that should not be missed? Yes, I know making choices is difficult.

Why is it so hard to figure out how and how much money was actually spent?

As noted in the first Postmedia report on this subject, the costs of councilors for events such as the FCM conference are split between the company’s corporate account and individual office budgets.

Only those of the latter are made public. Expenses charged to the company’s corporate account are capped at $ 100 a day.

Nothing prevents Calgary from introducing a clearer, more transparent mechanism for collecting and reporting travel costs. (Well, nothing but the city of Calgary, I think.)

How much supervision is there really on the expenses of municipal councilors?

Coun. Ray Jones, who assesses such things, told Postmedia reporter Madeline Smith that there is a certain level of confidence with spending.

“If I went back on everyone’s expense accounts, I would never do anything else,” he said.

This leads me to wonder how often an “administrative error” like that of Magliocca has occurred but has gone unnoticed.

The dissolute attitude to costs also makes a lie to the city’s own message about how it manages a tight fiscal ship and is no longer about to squeeze out of the operation.

This debacle is precisely the reason why so many people feel that the city did not make a contribution before they stopped their services or went to ratepayers, cap in hand.

I realize that $ 30,000, taken in the context of Calgary’s total budget, is not a big sum of money.

I also understand the presence of city councilors at meetings organized by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, if properly implemented, can provide useful opportunities to tell the story of Calgary and exchange knowledge and experiences with other city politicians from all over the country.

This is all well and good.

What we should all ask ourselves – including members of the city council – is how we can do these things tactically and transparently, without harming the confidence of the bank or the Calgarians.

Unfortunately, for the most part, there seems to be little clear appetite in the town hall to do such a thing.

If it continues like this, it is a missed opportunity for repentance and reform.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @RickyLeongYYC