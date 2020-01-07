Leong: Alberta quietly admits that there may be an income problem

Loading...

Politicians have always been at the forefront when it comes to offering prayers on the altar of low taxes.

Some really mean it, others pretend, but they all stand in line.

The NDP government, which has since left, made a mark in the sand by refusing to levy a sales tax – despite the fact that top economists long claimed that such a move, offset by a reduction in other taxes, would help stabilize Alberta’s revenue.

The current UCP began to roll back the corporation tax when he took office and withdrew the CO2 tax for consumers not long afterwards.

The government’s budget website indeed mentions the tax benefits of this province.

“If Alberta had the same tax system as any other province, Albertans and Alberta companies would pay at least $ 13.4 billion more in taxes,” it proudly trumpets.

Keeping taxes under control is a worthy goal for every government.

Set them too high and they will discourage economic investment and migration.

But setting it too low can also have problems. There are indeed limits to the incentive measures that tax reductions can offer.

We should look no further than the heart of America to give two examples of this.

In Kansas, tax cuts came to an abrupt end in 2017, when lawmakers revolted against the state’s governor. Government revenues fell more than expected, while the promised economic boom did not come true. Voters also received antsy, choosing a governor from a rival party in 2018.

Next door, in Oklahoma, public finances are in poor condition due to a combination of low personal taxes, deep discounts on taxes paid by energy companies engaged in horizontal drilling, and the generally gloomy price of oil in the past five year. (Sounds familiar?)

The tax situation of these jurisdictions led to a serious reduction in education and social services in an attempt to stop the flow of red ink.

Fortunately, Alberta’s problems are not nearly as acute and our leaders – from every party – are not nearly as clear.

First, apart from tinkering with taxes, several consecutive attempts have been made by successive governments to tackle a perverse situation in which Albertans pay more per capita for public services than other Canadians but do not achieve peak performance.

This is especially true for healthcare, as demonstrated by the performance of the Canadian Institute of Health Information, which measures waiting times for common medical procedures.

But some other measures taken by the current government to keep costs down look more like shell accounting.

The fall budget took in a larger proportion of the major cities through the training component of property tax.

It also reduced support for urban police policy, forcing municipalities to bear more of the costs.

The same applies to the countryside. Although the government adds officers to combat rural crime, the costs of such services will be slowly passed on to local authorities, which will pay 30% of police costs by 2023.

On a larger scale, Alberta went to Ottawa to demand a fairer fiscal deal from the federal government.

This is in the form of the rebalancing of a fiscal stabilization fund, which was randomly capped in the 1980s, to help provinces to get into an economic crisis due to a sudden fall in income from resources.

None of the latter examples are tax cuts or spending cuts. They are better described as shifts in responsibility.

With such an emphasis on having someone else pay, you almost have to wonder if we should update that age-old conservative slogan: yes, Alberta has a spending problem, but it quietly admits that it might also have a revenue problem.

