Leong: Alberta handed over to western neighbors

Among the issues that have dominated Canadian politics in recent years, the construction of new pipelines has been one of the most polarizing ones.

In the eastern half of the country, the discussion was so divided that it led to the fall of the Energy East pipeline in the fall of 2017.

On the left coast, the Northern Gateway pipeline died shortly after the 2015 federal liberal government election due to environmental issues.

Two other projects, the twinning of Trans Mountain and the construction of Coastal GasLink, remain trapped in legal and other problems.

Consider the following statements regarding the construction of pipelines, which help to provide a clear picture of the … uh … complicated relationship of British Columbia with fossil fuels.

“The courts have confirmed that the project can continue and will continue. All permits are available for this project to continue. “

“We don’t have enough refined product for the traveling public. We need to talk to gas companies why they don’t refine more products.”

“Our gates are very lively. They are the gateway to Canada, the gateway to the Pacific economy. … But we also want to ensure that we can protect the things that are important. “

“Although I regret the decision of the federal government (to approve the pipeline), it is up to them to make that decision.”

The fact that these four statements come from the same person shows how complex the problem is.

That person is B. C. Prime Minister John Horgan, who seems to have developed a kind of split personality in the energy field.

The first passage was a recent expression of frustration about the ongoing opposition to the Coastal Gaslink LNG project of some First Nations and environmental groups, despite the fact that the project was supported by elected band officials along the route.

The second showed its annoyance last year against high gas prices in the lower mainland.

The third and fourth emphasized his defiance and, ultimately, resignation after approval by the federal government of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

It is astonishing that a politician can take on such a spectrum of opinions on one subject.

This lack of consistency can be a symptom of the minority legislator Horgan finds himself in. In that context it makes sense that you are everywhere on the map.

The outrage at high gas prices leads to voters in the suburbs.

The opposition to TMX can win faith among city dwellers.

The support for Coastal GasLink can be an attempt to support support in the north.

Unfortunately, what could be politically useful for the British Columbia ruling party has not been good for interprovincial relations, especially with Alberta.

B.C. immediately tried to use the courts to be a nuisance for Trans Mountain – part of his attempt to use every tool in his toolbox to block the project, knowing that they can’t really stop it – while leaning on them to the Coastal GasLink guarantee project continues unabated.

It has been praised that the extensive public consultations for Coastal GasLink are solid and leading, while the improved consultation round for Trans Mountain failed.

It opposes the use of tankers to transport oil off the coast, but is excellent in the use of tankers to transport practically everything else – including natural gas.

It complains about high gasoline prices, but still opposes a possible pipeline solution that would ease the cracking of fuels closer to home due to incidental delivery problems.

It is bad enough that British Colombians have to tolerate this nonsense.

It’s worse that those of us on the east side of the Rockies can’t do anything about it.

