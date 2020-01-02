Leonardo DiCaprio flirts with his girlfriend Camila Marrone in St. Barts

Loading...

Leonardo DiCaprio filled the PDA with his girlfriend Camila Morrone while on vacation in St. Barts on New Year's Eve.

The star of "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" playfully stroked the 22-year-old actress's booty when the couple took a dip in the ocean.

DiCaprio, 45, also had a camera in his hand, apparently ready to take some pictures of his date.

The actor was previously seen playing "Instagram boyfriend" for Morrone while the couple was in Antibes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival.

According to reports, the couple has been together for two years. They started dating in December 2017, when the star of "Mickey and the Bear" was 20 years old.

Morrone recently defended his 23-year-old age difference and said: "There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have big age differences." I think anyone should be able to date whoever wants to date. "

