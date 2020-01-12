Leonardo DiCaprio and 14 other celebrities who tried Flyboard

Today’s list is all about the fun water activity that many celebrities have decided to try. Yes, as you can see from the title – we are talking about flyboarding.

Although most of us mortals have not had the chance (or to be honest – the bank account) to try out flyboarding, we have seen a lot of rich and famous people having fun in the water with a flyboard.

If you keep scrolling, you’ll see that many A-listers are all about that flyboard life – from billionaire Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall to pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Drake!

Okay, now they are there – Leonardo DiCaprio and 14 other celebrities who were seen during flyboarding!

15 Let’s start with Kylie Jenner clearly having fun

Via: justjared.com

To kick off our list, we decided to deal with reality TV star and makeup mover Kylie Jenner. Judging from the photo above, Kylie had a lot of fun while flyboarding and we have to say – she makes it look pretty easy!

14 And so did her sister Kendall Jenner

Via: racked.com

Let’s move on to Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, who looked like a model while walking around on a flyboard. Both Kylie and Kendall have always loved the beach and are often seen while enjoying fun water activities – and seeing them flyboarding certainly makes us try!

13 Drake definitely looks like a professional

Via: instagram.com

The next on our list is Canadian rapper Drake who shared this photo of himself flyboarding in Dubai. Although we are not sure how much it took to get Drake into this flawless position – the photo certainly makes him a professional!

12 And Justin Bieber seems to be well balanced

Via: pinterest.com

Another musician who decided to give flyboard a chance is singer Justin Bieber. In the photo above you see the star balancing on a flyboard while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, and we must say – we are pretty impressed!

11 Rihanna is a natural talent

Via: twitter.com

Speaking of super famous and talented musicians – the next one on our list is Rihanna, who is very natural in flyboarding. Admittedly, the singer grew up in Barbados and spent most of her time on the beach, so it’s no surprise that Rhianna feels very comfortable with this water activity!

10 Rob Lowe tried a different kind

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Let’s go to actor Rob Lowe who actually tried a waterjet pack. Instead of standing on a shelf, Rob has a backpack that essentially pushes him up into the air and based on the smile on his face – it’s super fun!

9 And Michelle Rodriguez struggled a bit in the beginning

Via: mirror.co.uk

The next on our list is actress Michelle Rodriguez, who was flyboarding during a holiday in Spain. As you can see in the photo above, it seemed that the Hollywood star could not figure out how to balance on a flyboard, so we believe it is much harder than it seems!

8 Patrick Schwarzenegger looked pretty stiff

Via: racked.com

Although most celebrities on our list make flyboarding look very simple, there are some who struggle with it and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick is certainly one of them. Judging from the photo above, it seemed that the actor felt pretty uncomfortable and would fly very stiff!

7 Rebel Wilson has taken it seriously

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Actress Rebel Wilson seemed to have taken flyboarding very seriously, and as you can see – it certainly paid off. The Hollywood star didn’t seem to be struggling too much and she seemed to know exactly what to do with her arms to balance herself!

6 And Leonardo DiCaprio has certainly done this before

Via: popsugar.com

While Leonardo DiCaprio is most often seen in warm, tropical destinations with beautiful women, we occasionally see the Hollywood star enjoying a fun ‘me time’. In the photo above you can see the Leo walking around on a flyboard and if you ask us, it certainly looks like he did this before!

5 Tyga looked a little scared

Via: popsugar.com

The next on our list is rapper Tyga, who is definitely one of those celebrities who has tried flyboarding and didn’t seem to be a big fan of it. On the photo above you can see that Tyga looked a bit scared and uncomfortable!

4 Kellan Lutz could no longer be relaxed

Via: justjared.com

Although Tyga did not seem to have the best time of his life, actor Kellan Lutz was the opposite. In the photo above you see the star riding on a flyboard as if he were born to do that and nothing else!

3 And Chloe Green was super enthusiastic

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Let’s continue with the English television person Chloe Green, who seemed pretty excited to try out flyboarding. The brunette beauty stepped on a flyboard in St. Barts for the first time, and as you can see in the photo above – she absolutely loved it!

2 Rick Mercer showed his smile

Via: pinterest.com

The next on our list is Canadian comedian Rick Merzer who also tried out a flyboard. As you can see on the photo above, his flyboard looked a little different than the others on our list, because he also had support on his arms!

1 And finally Liam Payne went in the right direction

Via: dailymail.co.uk

To complete our list, we decided to go with the former One Direction singer Liam Payne. As you can see, Liam did pretty well, although his facial expression clearly showed that he is not too comfortable while standing on a flyboard!