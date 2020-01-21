After weeks of speculation about Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards It has recently been finally confirmed that the two will go into battle on March 21. However, according to Edwards, the fight ended only after UFC informed Woodley that he had no choice but to fight “Rocky”.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Edwards claims that Woodley is “forced” to fight back

Woodley has not fought since losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. After the defeat, Woodley pushed for an immediate second leg, but Usman met Colby Covington (and won over the fifth round) when he defended his first title in December).

Since Edwards has an eight-match winning streak, you should say that he fought former champion Woodley last fall. But Woodley never sounded particularly interested in fighting Edwards or going overseas to see him in London. But recently it was announced that a fight between the two will indeed be the headline of UFC London in March.

Well, Edwards recently spoke to MMA Junkie, and he had this to say about booking the fight and Woodley.

“Tyron tried to apologize for why he shouldn’t be coming overseas and why he didn’t want to come to London,” said Edwards. “The UFC had to force him to do it. They gave him no choice but to fight. He was forced to do it. He knows that it is a dangerous fight for him and after I defeat him, where is he going? He knows the risk.

“I was in Vegas and had a meeting with Sean Shelby and Dana White and they said,” You have no other options. “He would fight me or they would knock him out of the leaderboard. He had no choice. He had to start the fight. There is no other way for him. He can’t wait for a title shot to go because it will not happen. It’s the only fight that makes sense for the division. “

Has Woodley tried to part with Edwards?

So Woodley was really trying to avoid a fight with Edwards? It is possible. But it’s hard to imagine that Woodley is doing this for lack of trust. Ultimately, Edwards has a lot more to win in this fight than Woodley. Although hardcore fans know that Edwards is up to date, he’s still not a household name, so a win probably doesn’t mean much to Woodley’s profile.

That said, if Woodley plans to fight Usman for the belt again, he probably had no choice but to fight Edwards. Woodley is in 1st place, Covington in 2nd place and he is still out because he was injured in the Usman loss. Jorge Masvidal is # 3, but he’s a Woodley team-mate and due to his recent victories, he could be next for Usman. Edwards is now fourth.

One thing seems clear; Although Woodley may not have been too interested in traveling to England to fight Edwards, he seems pretty eager now throwing hands with the billowing welterweight.