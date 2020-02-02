Leon Draisaitl two-goal night leads Edmonton Oilers past St. Louis Blues 4-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers (27-18-6), who went 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

Oiler’s head coach Dave Tippett said that Draisiatl really stepped up to the plate.

“Both goals were charities, well-deserved goals,” he said. “That line played well for us. It is good to see that Leon, he has reversed his game and plays very well. “

David Perron and Robert Thomas answered for the Blues (31-13-8), who lost four of their last five.

“Our performance of the puck was not very good, we watched, we didn’t skate and didn’t win many fights and they jumped early and had good energy,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube. “They approached us and forced us to turn pucks and we didn’t play very well with the puck”

Edmonton took the early lead five and a half minutes in the first period when Draisaitl blew a blow past Blues goalkeeper Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season, extending his run to 10 games.

Jones’s long shot trickled through Allen only 17 seconds later, giving the young defender his second NHL-goal career.

St. Louis only had three shots at Oiler’s starter Mikko Koskinen in an initial period in which Edmonton also hit two poles.

Perron scored 11 minutes in the second period on his backhand rebound for his 23rd goal of the season.

St. Louis brought the game 2-2 within two minutes in the third, while Tyler Bozak bounced on a bouncing puck during a scramble for the Edmonton net and passed it on to Thomas for the goal.

Draisaitl regained the lead for the Oilers two minutes later when Kailer Yamamoto shot a passage towards him. Draisaitl defeated Allen glove side for his second of the game

St. Louis had a great opportunity with a powerplay in the late third period and drew Allen for the extra attacker, but Archibald grabbed the puck and danced his way to ice to score a short-handed empty-netter to win the win seal.

Both teams are back on Saturday night with the Oilers heading for Calgary to face the Flames, and the Blues traveling to Winnipeg to play the Jets.

Remarks: It was the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Blues winning both previous encounters with 5-2 and 2-1 scores … Blues ahead Alexander Steen played in his 999th NHL game … Edmonton forward James Neal was a late scratch with a foot injury, with Archibald taking his place on the McDavid line.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press