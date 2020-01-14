Leon Bridges and the instrumental trio of Houston Khruangbin have released a new simmering melody, “C-Side”, from their next collaborative EP, Texas sun, released February 7 via Dead Oceans.

“C-Side” opens with a big bass thunk and quickly settles into an expansive psych-soul groove tinged with vibraphone and thorny guitars. “Baby made me soar like a kite,” crosses Bridges, “I had and I don’t need green / Just two lovers dancing at night / While the horns explode in the street.”

“C-Side” marks the second offering Texas sun, following the title song, released in December. The project has its roots in Bridges and Khruangbin’s 2018 tour together, and a unique song that Khruangbin sent to Bridges, thinking that his voice would go well with their instrumental. This first track led to several others, with Khruangbin and Bridges recording the rest of Texas sun with engineer Steve Christensen.

“If you let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself,” said Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee about the project. “We tried to take the same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But it all sounds like Texas to me. “