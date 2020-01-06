Lenovo's foldable PC will be available later this year for $ 2,499

Loading...

Lenovo already tested the ThinkPad X1 Fold in May – the world’s first PC with a foldable display.

At CES 2020, the company announced that it would be available mid-year. And it could be yours for a whopping $ 2,499.

I had to check out the laptop before the exhibition space opened, and it seems to be something I actually want to use every day.

The laptop has a 13.3-inch 2K POLED display (from LG Display) with a resolution of 2048 x 1536. It is designed to spread when closed so that it never really wrinkles. In the demo, the fold was not so clearly visible. But it remains to be seen what happens if you open and close this thing every day.

The display is provided with a stainless steel foil and a special coating to protect it from scratches. But it’s still soft enough to fold and unfold effortlessly.

You can also use it in different ways. When fully unfolded, the X1 Fold behaves like a standard tablet for watching films or surfing the Internet. If you fold it up a bit, you can display different content at the same time in split screen mode.

Other functions include a 5-megapixel IR camera at the top of the display, an active pen for navigating in a laptop or for noting, and Dolby stereo speakers.

Time will tell if this fold becomes more visible the more you use the laptop.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

When fully folded, you can use the bottom of the laptop as a keyboard, while the top acts as a monitor. A stand is built into the case on the back.

The case comes with a small stand to support the laptop.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

It is also equipped with a physical mini keyboard that you can place below instead. If you want to use the entire desktop, you can also fold it out, place the keyboard in front of the display, throw a mouse in and get a nice little setup.

Lenovo also offers a stand specially designed for the laptop. But it costs you an additional $ 23.99.

When folded, you can use the lower display as a keyboard.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

If you prefer full desktop life, you can too.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

When the fold is completely folded up like a book, there is enough space for you to slide the keyboard in so that it lies between the two displays. In this way, it is charged even when not in use.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with Windows 10 Pro. Lenovo will not reveal details regarding the processor, but it is possible that it is an Intel Lakefield chipset. It also comes with an Intel UHD Gen 11 graphics card. The storage capacity of the laptop ranges from 8 GB to 1 TB.

I wasn’t sure about this keyboard, but it’s actually quite comfortable to use.

Image: zlata iveleva / mashable

When the laptop was first introduced, Lenovo kept it vague on battery life and claimed it could last “all day”. However, it has been confirmed that the X1 Fold comes with a 50 watt battery that can last up to 11 hours on a charge and supports fast charging.

Although I didn’t spend that much time, I thought it was really cool. Of course, foldable displays are still evolving, but I would say this is a pretty good start when it comes to integrating the concept into laptops.

But what attracts me to the X1 Fold is the fact that it is not only super compact, but also versatile. Nobody wants to carry their laptops, tablets and telephones with them on the daily commute.

Hopefully I can test the baby as soon as it is available.