Lenovo Yoga C940 15 versus HP Specter x360 15: large, powerful 2-in-1s

There was a time when 2-in-1 laptops, which could convert from a clamshell facsimile to a tablet with a few modes in between, were not the best options for experienced users. Even 15-inch 2-in-1s missed the kind of components that creative professionals and those who needed fast CPUs and GPUs were looking for.

That is no longer the case. Today, you can choose from a variety of 2-in-1s that offer powerful silicon and excellent screens, making them viable alternatives to 15-inch clamshells for experienced users and those looking for the most flexibility. Here we compare two great examples, the HP Specter x360 15 and the Lenovo Yoga c940 15.

Design

There is no doubt about it: the Specter x360 15 has a more extravagant design, with a ‘gem-cut’ aesthetic where every edge – the lid, the chassis, even the keyboard deck – is chiseled to look like a finely polished diamond. Two colors, Poseidon Blue and Dark Ash Silver, add a little extra to the design, making it much more striking than the more conservatively designed Lenovo Yoga C940. The new Specter, which comes in February, even contains considerably cut-back edges for a smaller total footprint. There is nothing wrong with the appearance of Yoga and some people prefer the more understated elegance.

Both 2-in-1s are well built, with very little or no flex in the lid, keyboard and chassis bottom. If there is one area where the two designs differ in the most meaningful way, it is that the Yoga C940 benefits from smaller edges and therefore a smaller chassis. The Yoga is also lighter at 4.18 pounds versus the HP’s 4.81 pounds, and it is tapered and therefore appears a little thinner – despite the fact that at the thickest point of 0.77 inches, the Yoga is actually a bit thicker then the Specter x 0.60 inch is 0.76 inch.

If keyboard quality matters, you are happy with both 2-in-1s. We prefer the deeper displacement and the more precise mechanism of the HP over the shallower and less clickable version of the Yoga, but touch typists will soon be aware of both. The Yoga C940 does benefit from the Microsoft Precision touchpad drivers versus the Synaptics drivers of the Specter x360 that do not respond as quickly. That is something that has changed in the new model, available in February.

Both 2-in-1s have responsive touch screens and reasonably useful active pens, but the latter is a consideration. The Yoga pen fits into a socket in the chassis and automatically recharges when placed, but it is smaller. The larger and more comfortable pen of the Specter x360, but it does not have a holder and must be charged separately.

Connectivity is another strength of Specter x360. If offers two USB-C with 40 gigabit per second (40 Gbps) Thunderbolt 3 support, a single USB-A 3.1 port and a full-size HDMI port. The Yoga C940 also has two Thunderbolt ports and a single USB-A port, but skips the HDMI port. The Specter x360 also supports two 5K screens simultaneously. Wireless connectivity is Wi-Fi 6 on the Yoga C940 via an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi card with Bluetooth 5.0, but only Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 on the Specter x360.

Performance

Both 2-in-1s offer 45-watt six-core Intel Core i7 processors for outstanding CPU performance. The Specter x360 15 is limited to the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, while the Yoga C940 15 can be configured with a 9th generation Core i9-9880H with vPro. That gives the Yoga C940 more headroom. Note that the Specter x360 15 can also be configured with a 10th-gen Comet Lake Core i7-10510U, a 15-watt quad-core CPU that is fast but does not track the 45-watt parts.

Both laptops can also be configured with the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, which offers decent midrange gaming in modern titles on 1080p and medium graphics card. The Specter x360 can also be configured with an Nvidia GeForce MX250.

Their displays are where these laptops stray. The Specter x360 has a decent touch and pen compatible 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display that average colors (73 percent of AdobeRGB), good contrast and just below our desired 300 nits brightness. However, HP also offers the laptop with a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen with the best brightness, color accuracy and contrast that you will find in a 15-inch laptop.

The Yoga C940 offers two display options, a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) that promises 500 nits and supports Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), as well as a 4K screen that is also bright, has good colors and contrast (but not nearly as good). good as the AMOLED screen of the HP) and Dolby Vision HDR. Creative professionals will find the AMOLED screen a much better option, although a price has to be paid for the battery life.

The Yoga C940 can work faster than the Specter x360 15, but the HP is fast enough and offers a huge superior screen. Ultimately it is the better choice for creative types.

Portability

Let’s face it: both 2-in-1s will make you heavier. And neither is very comfortable in tablet mode unless they are on a desk or in the lap of a user.

The lifetime of the battery is therefore the most urgent concern for portability. The Specter x360 13 has an 82 watt-hour battery stored inside, while the Yoga C940 is limited to only 69 watt-hours. Not surprisingly, that gives the HP a head start – unless you configure it with the high-energy AMOLED screen versus the Full HD screen of the Yoga C940.

We compared the 4K versions with 45-watt CPUs and the HP took 80 minutes longer in our web benchmark and two of us longer in our local video test. The Specter x360 AMOLED version would probably lag behind, and the Full HD screen of the Yoga C940 would probably catch up with some ground. The new Specter includes an option for a 1 watt 4K screen, which should extend the battery life considerably.

The buyer therefore has the choice to choose with both machines: choose a power-wasting display and specify the battery life, or drop a notch and have a longer 2-in-1.

The AMOLED display of the Specter x360 15 gives it a small lead

The Specter x360 has a reasonable starting price of $ 1,550 ($ 1,300 for sale) for a Core i7-9750H, 8 GB RAM, a 256 GB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) and the 4K IPS screen, and goes all the way at $ 2,320 ($ 2,070 for sale) with a 2 TB SSD and the 4K AMOLED display.

The Yoga C940 is comparably priced, but is more powerfully configured at $ 1,740 ($ 1,295 on sale for a Core i7-9750H, 12 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD and a Full HD screen. It ranges up to $ 2,700 ($ 2,160) for sale) for a Core i9-9880H, 16 GB RAM, a 2 TB SSD and a 4K IPS screen.

The Yoga C940 in its maximum configuration is slightly faster than the Specter x360 15, but the HP offers a much better screen and more battery capacity. Both will be of great service to creative professionals, but the Specter x360 15 will simply be nicer to the eye.

