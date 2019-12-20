Lenovo Smart Tab P10 hits new layer, Sonos Beam, more

Loading...

The Smart Tab P10 from Lenovo costs $ 150, plus deals for Sonos Beam and Ring Video Doorbells can be found in the latest 9to5Toys lunch break. Go to more below.

The Smart Tab P10 from Lenovo acts as an Alexa screen

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch 64 GB Android tablet $ 150. Usually you get up to $ 350, the current offer saves you 58% and corresponds to our earlier mention for the Amazon low. For comparison, you now pay $ 300 for the 32 GB model at Best Buy. With a 10.1-inch screen, the Smart Tab P10 from Lenovo connects with a charging station to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 64 GB built-in storage is not enough, you can use a microSD card of up to 256 GB for more. You can also enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with a range of four built-in speakers.

Sonos Beam drops to $ 319

Amazon offers the Soundbar with Sonos Beam AirPlay 2 Shipped $ 319. That is a saving of $ 80 compared to the standard rate and the second best offer we have followed at Amazon. Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control and more. Including HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all of your favorite music services. Read more in our practical review.

Ring Video Doorbells from $ 99

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $ 129. Usually made $ 249, it just dropped to $ 179 at Amazon, with today's offer exceeding that promotional price by $ 50. In general, you save 49% and beat our previous listing with $ 14. As one of the most capable video doors in the Amazon line-up, Ring Pro offers 1080p video recording in addition to 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual band WiFi support is another included feature, as well as improved motion detection, so you will always be notified when there is activity outside your door. More Ring deals can be found here $ 99.

