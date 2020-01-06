Lenovo Smart Tab M10 has Google Assistant Ambient Mode

Loading...

Lenovo has been developing its smart home products for a few years now and at CES 2020 the company still has a few options to show off. First, there is the Lenovo Smart Tab M10, an Android tablet that works with the Ambient mode of Google Assistant, all for an affordable price level.

Google Assistant Ambient Mode officially became IFA in mid-2019 in addition to the debut of two other Android tablets from Lenovo. The Smart Tab M10 is essentially just a larger version of the M8 that was announced in August, but strangely enough it is still not for sale.

The Smart Tab M10 delivers the same build of Android Pie that runs on a quad-core MediaTek Helio P22T, along with 2 GB or 4 GB RAM, depending on the selected model. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 128 GB storage space and 8 MP / 5 MP cameras on the front and back.

To use Google Assistant Ambient mode, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 includes a set of dual microphones to listen to “Hey Google” commands. There is also a dock in the box that charges the tablet using pogo pins. That dock uses microUSB, but the tablet itself has a USB-C port on board. Regarding the screen, you see Ambient Mode, it is a 10.3-inch FHD LCD panel that can be up to 330 nits.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 arrives in April from $ 189 for the 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage model.

