Lenovo Smart Frame shows art on the wall

Perhaps the best part of a smart display is the ability to automatically display images from online storage sources. With the new Smart Frame from Lenovo you can display photos on your wall with essentially a small TV.

The Lenovo Smart Frame is a 21-inch screen (1080 p) that is intended to be mounted on the wall. It does not have a Google Assistant, does not listen to hotwords and cannot play music or videos from YouTube and other services. Instead, the device is simply designed to show your photos at home.

Unfortunately, the Smart Frame also does not work like a Nest Hub or the smart screens of Lenovo with images from Google Photos. Instead, the product uses an app to display all the photos you want on the display. That app can also display ‘hundreds of artworks’.

Lenovo uses AI to filter the best shots on the image and to display these photos in a smart way. There is also a light sensor that adjusts the brightness of a photo based on the ambient light in the room.

The built-in AI of the Lenovo Smart Frame compiles your photo album by choosing the highest quality images from your collection and then automatically compiling them into digital collages to maximize the number of images viewed at once. The Lenovo Smart Frame also comes with a free app that comes with hundreds of artworks that can be displayed anywhere in the home.

As mentioned, the Smart Frame is designed to be mounted on a wall. With that in mind, there is a “snap-on mounting system” that, according to Lenovo, makes it easy to get the frame to the wall, including better cable management for the power cord. With that system, the frame can also be switched between portrait and landscape.

Completion of the package, Lenovo has a selection of different frame colors available. In certain cases, users can also display the time and weather on top of photos. There is also a microphone and speaker on the Smart Frame, but we are not sure what they are used for. Keep an eye on us for more information.

The Lenovo Smart Frame arrives in North America for $ 399 in August this year.

