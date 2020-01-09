Lenovo Smart Frame is just begging to show Google Photos

Loading...

Photos are part of our daily lives and thanks to cloud services we have access to our images almost everywhere. At CES 2020 this week, Lenovo is showing its new Smart Frame, and personally it is a wonderful product that made me wish it could show what is in my Google Photos library.

What exactly is the Lenovo Smart Frame? It is essentially a smart piece of art. Unlike a traditional smart photo frame that stands on a table or shelf, the Smart Frame is much larger to more or less match the size of a canvas print that you would hang on the wall.

To achieve that size, Lenovo uses a 21-inch matte-coated LCD screen to reduce reflection and give the illusion of a printed photo. Of course this will vary from photo to photo, but the end result looked very convincing when I first saw it. It is only enhanced if you look at art instead of a photo.

Lenovo has also included a smart way to communicate with these photos. Since there is no Google Assistant integration or touchscreen such as a smart display, the Smart Frame uses an IR sensor to use air gestures to swipe between photos. It’s a bit picky if you ask me, but Lenovo has until August to improve the feature.

The Lenovo Smart Frame does not have a Google Assistant, so why does it have a microphone and a set of speakers? According to Lenovo, the inclusion of this hardware on the device is “future-proof” in case they will use it later, but nothing is planned yet. When I asked Lenovo if there was a mute switch, they unfortunately responded with a no.

In terms of hardware, the Lenovo Smart Frame also has a few handy tricks in store. First, there is the mounting system that it uses. The holder uses pogo pins to supply power, which means that you can mount the Smart Frame both vertically and horizontally. A really nice touch that Lenovo also pointed out was a built-in level to help during the assembly process, which apparently requires four traditional screws.

Finally, let’s talk about software. The whole point of the Smart Frame is to show your art and photos on the display. Unfortunately, that is still dependent on a smartphone app. With the app, which I was able to quickly view in a very early version of, you can run slide shows and set up albums of photos that will be displayed on the screen as long as they are stored on your device.

However, the end goal for this product is not to rely on the photos stored on your device. Lenovo tells us that it is “an expectation” that Google Photos is supported as one of the cloud services for the Smart Frame, but others may also be on the table.

Let’s hope it goes well between now and August when the Smart Frame is scheduled for $ 399.

