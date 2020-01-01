Lenovo Smart Display 7 "Review: The child that Nest has never had

Loading...

It was almost a year ago that I received my first Assistant-enabled smart display, the Google Nest Hub, and since then it has been at the center of my daily routine. I even liked it so much that I got another one.

I mainly use my Google Home devices to listen to music, receive newsletters and control lights, so the concept of the smart display fits perfectly into my workflow as the control center for everything that happens at home. When Lenovo naturally asked me to take their new Smart Display 7-inch for a spin, I wanted to use it.

The 7-inch Smart Display is very similar to last year's Nest Hub. It comes with the same 1024 x 600 IPS screen in the same size and takes up approximately the same amount of space. However, it does that with a 2 MP wide-angle camera and an RGB light sensor.

At the same time, it differs from the characteristic fold-out design from Lenovo that we have seen in their 8-inch and 10-inch models. The 7-inch model comes in a cool "Blizzard White" color and positions its front-facing speakers at the bottom instead of the traditional left-hand side that the 8- and 10-inch models carry. Unfortunately you can't run it in portrait mode like other models (I tried it).

So what's new?

This iteration of the Smart Display brings a few new functions to the table. Lenovo uses an RGB light sensor “Color Tone” for the Smart Display 7-inch, which can be used to tint the screen based on the lighting in the room. I could not notice the effects during normal use, so I decided to take things to the limit and test how accurate the color shift was. With colored paper in front of my phone's flashlight, I flooded the RGB sensor with R, G, B and all the other letters I could find. To my amusement, the display was adjusted to adjust the color fairly accurately.

Strangely enough, the Hue function must be switched on and off in combination with adaptive brightness. If you need to adjust the brightness manually at any time (which in my case was the case – more on this later), the function will be disabled and the screen will be locked with a standard cold tint. Even if it is turned off, the RGB sensor continues to take measurements to know when the screen should go to ambient mode, and if you pay close attention, the sensor is faintly visible as a flashing red light to the left of the camera.

The Smart Display 7-inch also quietly upgrades to the faster Bluetooth 5 standard, as well as the addition of a passive radiator for a deeper sound range. It is an impressive device for its size, and that became clear in my first few hours of use.

First impression

When I first connected my Smart Display, it took about 15 seconds to show signs of life. This was just the perfect time to panic, so don't do what I did. The start-up screen appears after a good moment or two. After the Lenovo logo has disappeared, the trusted colored dots of the Assistant appear and the user is greeted with a friendly bell.

I was surprised that the setup was identical to that of the Google Home family. My first interactions with the screen and the assistant felt very much at home because the user interface was effectively identical to that of the Nest Hub family, despite the two devices with completely different operating systems. In fact, I couldn't ignore the fact that the Smart Display user interface was a bit slower than I expected.

How does it sound

I would certainly not call myself an audiophile, but my obsession with music is undeniable. I use my smart devices the most for that, so without thinking it was the first thing I tested after installation. Testing only the Smart Display was impressive, it brought about a very noticeable improvement over the Nest Hub that used to occupy the space. The 1.5-inch full-range speakers did not shy away from the numbers I threw at them, and the new passive radiator was actually strong enough to feel a vibration through my desk (which is so solid that it is probably the apocalypse) would survive). With the Lenovo design, front firing makes the difference for clarity and volume, and it makes me wish that all speakers would be that way.

What is even more impressive, however, is what I found when I configured it in a speaker group with my Google Home Max. To help visualization, let me explain my main configuration: I have my Home Max on the right side of my desk and the smart display on the left (where my Nest Hub was) to operate it. With both music I managed to find a balance between the two at a considerably loud volume. I found that with the Smart Display at 80% volume and the Home Max at 65%, the two would sound about the same around the mid range.

It is clear that the Max has surpassed it at more wide heights and lows, but the Smart Display offers a decent performance for a device as small as it is. Listening to podcasts and newsletterings is also easy, regardless of where you are in the room, as it can project spoken audio clearly and over a good distance.

How does it look?

The screen on this device is nothing revolutionary, but it doesn't have to be. The 7-inch glass display spans the front inside half-inch edges and has a standard resolution of 1024 x 600. Although 600 p is clearly not the highest definition there is, text is sharp and the media looks great from any distance , so it does its job perfectly. Add Lenovo & # 39; s Color Tone magic and it will fade into the background until you need it again.

Speaking of color hue magic, I wish I could have seen it more in action. For some reason, my Smart Display had trouble assessing the light levels in my room, and when Color Tone was on, the display dropped to uncomfortably low brightness levels. & # 39; At night and with my lights on, it sometimes went into Ambient mode even while I was awake and close. To circumvent this, I had to adjust the brightness manually and lose the functionality of the color shade. My Nest Hub did not have this problem, even when my room was considerably dimmer than normal.

An advantage that the Smart Display has 7-inch over its Google counterpart is the addition of a camera on top, complete with Duo video calling and a physical privacy shutter. This seems like a pretty good deal if you don't want to cash in the higher Hub Hub from Google for another $ 129, but it doesn't add enough experience to justify its existence.

With the 2MP camera from Lenovo you get no Face Match possibilities and video calls on Google Duo are less than fantastic. Images produced by the camera are cloudy, oversaturated, and blurred, as if an otherwise good lens were squeezing very hard. This is what the screen saw when I first mentioned it (my expression did all the talking).

How does it feel?

The use of the Smart Display in the past month was a pleasant experience. In most cases, it works exactly as I needed, without hassle. The Android Things system that runs it prepares the work, even if it is a bit behind the Nest Hub's Cast platform, and it can be seamlessly integrated with my other smart devices.

For all purposes this is the middle child the Nest family has never had – great speakers, a handy display and the addition of a camera, making it an improvement over Nest Hub, but just shorter than Nest Hub Max.

Lenovo offers a solution that is modest but powerful. Front speakers create large sound from a small driver that easily traverses a room, an adaptive display prevents the device from sticking out and thoughtful software completes the package with the smarts of the Google Assistant. If you've never used a smart display before, the Smart Display 7-inch quickly becomes an integral part of your day and you wonder how you ever lived without it.

