Lenovo shows off its foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 fold

First, there were telephones with folding screens. Now there is a laptop with a folding screen. Not just a laptop – a ThinkPad.

PC maker Lenovo, which took over the ThinkPad brand from IBM 15 years ago and continued to pump up the boxy business machines, has just revealed more details about the upcoming foldable ThinkPad. This is not just a clamshell that folds at the hinge. It is a laptop with a really flexible screen, such as the Galaxy Fold phone from Samsung or the new Motorola Razr, but then laptop size. Lenovo teased the foldable ThinkPad for the first time during its Accelerate conference in May last year. Now, at CES this week, it is pulling back the curtain even more.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is expected to ship in mid-2020 and starts at $ 2,499. It is an Intel-powered machine and is likely to work on Intel’s upcoming hybrid Lakefield CPU, although Lenovo refused to confirm this. It will not surprise you that it runs on Microsoft’s Windows operating system. But the rollout of these types of foldable displays also introduces an interesting software split because they have to work when they are both wrinkled and fully opened. According to Lenovo, the first versions of the foldable will run on Windows 10 Pro, with a Lenovo software for duality; a Windows 10X version, a streamlined version of Windows designed for two-screen devices, will come later, probably in the fall.

Photo: Lenovo

Lenovo says it has been working on the foldable for four years now. “In 2015 we started user research into the size of screens, the usefulness of two screens versus a single folding screen and what kind of shape is the right one,” says Tom Butler, ThinkPad marketing director at Lenovo. The company landed on a single, flexible, 13.3-inch OLED screen with a 4 by 3 aspect ratio. The display technology comes from LG Display, which Lenovo says it co-developed.

WIRED got the chance to see a prototype version of the ThinkPad X1 Fold last fall, and again this week at CES. When closed, the ThinkPad X1 Fold looks like a nice leather folio. When fully expanded, it is a giant tablet. That folio has an integrated standard on the back, so you can use it in tablet mode for ‘snackable content’, as Lenovo says. When it is folded in the middle, it becomes a quasi-laptop, although it has to use a virtual keyboard or hit a Bluetooth keyboard on one half of the multi-touch screen. (It also works with a stylus pen.) It weighs less than 2.2 pounds, lighter than an Apple MacBook Air.

