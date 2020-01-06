Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a Chrome OS tablet that you may want

Loading...

The success of Chrome OS is due to the cheap Chromebooks that sell en masse, not the high-end models. At CES 2020 this week we had the opportunity to spend some time with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, a Chrome OS tablet that complements almost all possibilities.

What is the problem with Chrome OS tablets so far? To date, only two Chrome OS tablets have been launched and, to be honest, neither have been very good. That is Google’s Pixel Slate, a monumental failure where the company completely stepped out of tablets, and the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, an education-oriented machine. HP’s Chromebook X2 was perhaps the best attempt, but it was still overpriced for general consumers.

The IdeaPad Duet solves the problems of those machines. First, it is affordable. The whole product is $ 279, and that includes the keyboard and standard of the standard, unlike other Chrome OS tablets that have been launched so far.

Second, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a Chrome OS tablet that consumers might be interested in. A 10-inch tablet with a keyboard and a full browser is an attractive package power even some iPad users wave.

How does the IdeaPad use Duet? We have only used a limited amount so far, but the machine can keep up well. It is not as fast as a Pixelbook or the exaggerated Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung, but it loads web pages quickly and does not lag behind navigating through Chrome OS. We did not test any games, but Android apps also ran without problems on the MediaTek chipset.

On this tablet we also get a first look at some new features for Chrome OS. This model ran on Chrome OS version 80 and contains a number of previously sprayed sign navigation. A “motion bar” at the bottom supports a swipe up to go home, and a swipe up and pause to access the multitasking menu. There is also a renewed dock that works a lot of such as iPadOS.

I also have to give Lenovo credit for the display here. Ten centimeters is probably too small for longer periods of work, but it is a perfect compromise for portability of the form factor as a whole and media consumption. Similar compliments go to the standard of the standard, which, unlike Samsung’s Tab S6, is connected using magnets.

What about the keyboard? Magnetically connected to the tablet, the keyboard works great. The software recognizes it immediately and adjusts Chrome OS quickly, and there is also no input delay when typing. The layout of the keyboard is also reasonable, considering the size of 10 inches, with just a few buttons on the right side slightly smaller. There will certainly be a learning curve.

Perhaps my only major problem is that the keyboard housing does not work properly when the machine is on your lap. It wiggles way too much. It is simply not stable enough for more than a few minutes of use on your lap. However, if there is a table in front of you, this system works very well. It connects easily, works well, and the standard works in almost any angle, which is excellent.

So, should you buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet? We will answer that question in May when the Duet comes on the market, and we have had the opportunity to review it, but based on my first impressions, I am pretty sure that this is an easy product to recommend , given the $ 279 price tag. Our own Kyle Bradshaw also seems very excited at the prospect that this is a Stadium machine …

