Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook looks like a good tablet

Chrome OS tablets are a great idea, but so far none of the hardware has managed to reach the right deal. Today, Lenovo unveils the Ideapad Duet Chromebook, a Chrome OS tablet that starts at $ 279 and seems to be a lot wrong.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a detachable Chromebook that comes with a keyboard base in the box. The 10.1-inch tablet has an FHD screen, a single USB-C port and runs on Google Chrome OS with “up to” eight years of updates.

The entire experience is made possible by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor together with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage on the top model. There is also a battery of 7,180 mAh, an 8 MP camera on the back and a 2 MP camera on the front.

With the IdeaPad Duet, Lenovo has a case and keyboard in the box to offer users a laptop-like experience, similar to Google’s Pixel Slate. The keyboard attaches magnetically and communicates via pins. There is a trackpad on the keyboard with a key distance of 1.3 mm.

Also included in the box is a sleeve that attaches to the back of the tablet. When confirmed, it offers a “free stop” kickstand that allows you to support the IdeaPad Duet in almost any angle. The system is very similar to what Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers me.

At first glance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook seems to be an ideal tablet option for many people. We will soon have practical impressions of the device and hopefully the software and the keyboard will last. Lenovo says this product will be available in May for a starting price of $ 279. And yes, that price includes the keyboard.

