Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook has 10th-generation Intel in it

This week Lenovo picks up many new products at CES 2020. In the company’s range of new laptops is a new 13-inch Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 5, and it is one of the first with a 10th-generation Intel processor.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a 2-in-1 machine that offers a 13-inch IPS screen with a brightness of 300 nits and is of course also a touchscreen. The display also accepts pen input.

The Lenovo Flex 5 offers 2 USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, an audio connection and a microSD card slot. When closed, it is only 17 mm thick. The machine only weighs 3 pounds with its aluminum construction. It even has a backlit keyboard that is water resistant to spillage. In addition to that keyboard are a number of stereo speakers that face forward, something that is certainly appreciated after using some other company’s Chromebooks.

Chrome OS is powered on this laptop by the 10th generation of processors from Intel. The Flex 5 is maximal with a Core i5 processor. Linked to it is up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For the top variants, Lenovo also uses a correct PCIe SSD for storage instead of the eMMC on less expensive models. Lenovo also estimates the battery life up to 10 hours when charging via the USB-C ports.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is on sale in May this year and starts at $ 359.

