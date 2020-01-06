Lenovo enters the foldable PC area with the new ThinkPad X1 Fold

Loading...

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Hybrid PC. Lenovo

The 13.3-inch POLED display is curved in the middle thanks to a multi-joint torque hinge. Lenovo

Lenovo has subjected this ThinkPad to a stress test, including foldable cycle tests to ensure it’s durability. Lenovo

Users can type on a physical keyboard using the Bluetooth accessory that is magnetically attached to part of the PC. Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will be available in mid-2020 for $ 2,499. Lenovo

Ars at CES 2020

View more stories

First, let’s talk about the appearance of the device: the final images of the ThinkPad X1 Fold look almost identical to the prototype we saw last year. It is a 13-inch tablet with chunky black bezels that are flat on top 7.8 mm and folded 27.8 mm thick. With a weight of less than 5 kg, it is not a particularly robust device compared to other flagship laptops and tablets, but it is also not cumbersome. Once opened, the prototype device that I worked with for a few minutes felt like a slightly thicker tablet, and while the thick bezels show up, they serve a purpose for a device that needs to be moved and folded frequently.

The final display of the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a 13.3-inch POLED panel (2048 × 1536) with an aspect ratio of 4 × 3, which Lenovo has provided for the device in cooperation with LG. Since this device falls under the ThinkPad roof, Lenovo emphasized that the fold has undergone the usual ThinkPad durability tests in addition to the folding cycle tests. The foldable display is supported by a multilink torque hinge developed by Lenovo to make opening and closing the fold as seamless as possible.

Lenovo is charging the ThinkPad X1 Fold as a device for those who frequently use a laptop, tablet and smartphone and are looking for a device that can combine some of the features of all of these devices in one. You can use the device as if it were one of these devices. When opened, it acts as a tablet or large smartphone, or when folded at a 90 degree angle, as a temporary laptop (there is an integrated stand on the back) (support it in this laptop-like mode).

There is an on-screen keyboard for typing, but Lenovo has also developed a Bluetooth keyboard that can be magnetically attached to the lower part of the screen, making it a “real” keyboard area. I was surprised at how well this solution works, even though it is a bit cramped.

The screen also supports coloring with the Lenovo Active Pen, so you can take notes and scribble at will. With the software built into Lenovo, you can take notes on the bottom of the screen while leaving your reference material on the top of the screen. This is a common feature on foldable and dual-screen devices that we have recently announced or launched. This allows you to use screen space more efficiently by allowing users to have multiple programs open at the same time.

This makes sense on such devices, and the early version of Lenovo software worked well when testing the prototype. Not only was it easy to use both parts of the display at the same time, the software also quickly realigned open applications when I switched the prototype from portrait to landscape mode.

With the release of the fold soon, Lenovo has announced its specifications: The device will be Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid technology, UHD graphics, up to 8 GB RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD and a 50 Wh battery for an estimated 11 hours of battery life. It also has a 5MP webcam, an IR camera for Windows Hello and support for CAT 20 LTE. A USB-C Gen 1 connector, a USB-C Gen 2 connector and a SIM card slot are located on the edges of the ThinkPad X1 Fold – in particular, there is no audio jack on the device.

The new ThinkBook Plus has a 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover. Lenovo

Users can read, take notes, and receive notifications in the e-ink area while the laptop is closed. Lenovo

Otherwise, the ThinkBook Plus is similar to last year’s ThinkBook. Lenovo

This isn’t the only multi-screen device Lenovo announced today. The new ThinkBook Plus takes the mid-range ThinkBook laptop from last year to a new level with an embedded 10.8-inch e-ink display on its cover. Similar to the Lenovo Yoga Book’s E-Ink control panel, the secondary display of the ThinkBook Plus is designed as a practical, less noticeable screen when you don’t want to open your laptop. You can write and draw on it with a new Lenovo Precision Pen, read documents on it, and get relevant notifications such as calendar, news, and email notifications on it.

E-ink displays are best suited for passive consumption such as reading, which is why they are used so often in e-readers such as Amazon’s Kindle. When I used the 2018 Yoga book, I found that the E Ink control panel is suitable for jotting down and sketching, but only if you don’t mind the latency. Lenovo may have improved the responsiveness of the new precision pen. So I’m excited to test it on the ThinkBook Plus e-ink panel.

Aside from the new e-ink display, the ThinkBook Plus shares its design with last year’s ThinkBook. It is made of anodized aluminum and has a 13.3-inch FHD IPS main display, a fingerprint reader integrated in the power switch, as well as a USB-C port, two USB-A ports and an HDMI port and an audio jack. It runs on 10th generation Intel processors, UHD graphics, up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB PCIe SSD with optional Optane memory.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will be available on Windows 10 Pro starting in mid-2020 from $ 2,499 (including the keyboard and active pen). A version with Windows 10x will be available at a later date. The ThinkBook Plus will be available in March 2020 for $ 1,199.

Listing image from Lenovo