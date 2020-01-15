Lenovo Chromebook 10e is another Chrome tablet for school

Chrome OS tablets have only appeared a few times so far, but Lenovo may have defeated them all with the IdeaPad Duet that we continued at CES 2020. Today, Lenovo is announcing a few new products built for schools, and it includes another Chrome OS tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook 10e.

The Lenovo 10th Chromebook tablet is, well, exactly what its name implies. It is again a Chrome OS tablet that, as far as we know, is only a modified version of the IdeaPad Duet. The fabrics have disappeared, replaced by a more robust design with water-resistant keys and rubber bumpers. Lenovo states that the product also meets MIL-STD-810G testing. It seems that this time the standard is attached as a cabinet instead of with magnets.

Lenovo plans to officially put this product up for sale in March for a price of $ 269, which even undermines the IdeaPad Duet with $ 10. The Chromebook 10e also promises eight years of automatic updates.

Along with this new tablet, Lenovo is also updating some of its other Chromebooks for education – the 100th, 300th and 500th. The company is not specific about what is changing, but apparently they will all contain “the newest processors” and are available today from $ 214.

Lenovo’s mission in education is to offer a purpose-built portfolio that teachers can use to achieve positive learning outcomes. Lenovo continues to offer a wide selection of Chromebook and Windows compatible systems designed specifically for students and teachers. The education portfolio offers a superior and personalized user experience and has smart and innovative technology to increase learning engagement.

An entirely new one Lenovo 10th Chromebook tablet is the latest addition and an ideal tool for K-2 students to start their educational journey with problem-solving games, evaluations and practical learning apps.

Highlights of 10th Chromebook tablet:

Specifically designed to withstand the rigors of a classroom environment with rubber bumpers and a super tough DragontrailTM Pro glass that meets MIL-STD-810G testing

Powerful but efficient MediaTek processor that overcomes daily classroom tasks

Versatile detachable keyboard foil case with anchored and water-resistant keys1

Eight years of automatic updates2, world-oriented camera, support for Universal Stylus Input and access to numerous creativity tools and learning apps.

More about Chromebooks:

