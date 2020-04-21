Lengthy-time Trump Loyalist Scavino Receives Promotion

The highway from being Donald Trump’s golfing caddy to becoming White Residence deputy main of employees for communications took Dan Scavino Jr. 30 a long time, but it has been a steady, unbroken path upward in the Trump galaxy for the social media wizard.

Scavino’s newest promotion was one particular of five confirmed by the White Dwelling and ongoing his profession as the longest-serving of President Trump’s associates. He was elevated to the situation of director of social media following Trump’s election, and later on elevated to senior adviser for digital approach in 2019, Newsweek noted.

“Dan has been just one of the president’s most reliable and critical aides from the pretty beginning and will absolutely continue on to excel in his recently elevated purpose,” Andy Surabian, former Trump White Home official, explained to the Washington Examiner. “The White Dwelling and the American persons are fortunate to have him functioning on their behalf.”

Following Scavino, 44, caddied for Trump in 1990, Trump tipped him $200 and prophetically informed him, “You are going to function for me 1 day!”

Scavino afterwards was employed as assistant manager of the identical Trump National Golf Club Westchester where by he first achieved Trump, Hefty reports.

He worked for the Trump campaign as a fundraiser and standard assistant and, in 2016, was promoted to social media director.

In other promotions, Dr. John C. Fleming was named as assistant to the president for organizing and implementation, spokewoman Kayleigh McEnany was named assistant to the president and push secretary, Alyssa Farah, a former Pentagon spokeswoman, was named assistant to the president and director of strategic communications, and Nichola F. Luna was named assistant to the President and director of Oval Business functions.

