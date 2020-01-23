Leishman sheds pounds to regain PGA shape

Loading

“I didn’t feel good the first few months when the toxins left the body, but now I feel good.

“I wanted to set a good example for my children by eating the right food and preparing myself well for my job as a professional golfer.”

Weight loss has gradually paid off for Leishman, who scored a third result ahead of the top 10 at the Australian Open when he started the 2019-20 PGA Tour season for the first time.

He is chasing a fifth career win on the PGA Tour and for the first time since October 2018.

But Leishman says the biggest benefit is avoiding injuries after having back problems last year.

“I haven’t been injured since I lost weight,” he said.

“At the end of the tournaments I also feel mentally better.

“If you have trouble concentrating, you won’t win tournaments.”

Leishman hopes that an additional focus will pay off during the PGA Tour’s west coast swing in January and February.

Especially this week at Torrey Pines, where Leishman missed the missed chances to win, runners-up were 2010 and 2014 and two other top 10 finishes.

“Early in the year after adding pounds to Christmas, I haven’t been in the best shape in recent years, but now I feel like I’m in the middle of the PGA Tour season.” he said.

The 36-year-old is determined to win a major championship that he has achieved many times.

“The British Open and Masters are my two best chances of the year,” he said.

“Since the PGA [championship] took place at TPC Harding Park [in San Francisco], I won the final of the 2015 WGC Match Play at 16. I am very happy about this major.”

