Leinster meets Saracens on Saturday in the Heineken Champions Cup

The Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals from Leinster were scheduled for the Aviva Stadium on Saturday April 4th Ulster’s final round of 16 against Toulouse will take place on Sunday April 5th.

Leinster defeated the English club in the quarter-finals two years ago, but Saracens prevailed last season when both teams met in the final.

The Leinster Saracens game is preceded by the Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints meeting at Sandy Park, while Stade Marcel-Michelin hosts the French duel between Clermont and Racing 92 on the same day.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals (All kick-off times local time)

Saturday April 4th

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (15:15)

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne against Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15)

QF 1: Leinster Rugby – Saracens, Aviva Stadium (17.45)

Sunday April 5th

QF 3: Toulouse – Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (16.15)

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

Semifinals 1 – The winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby – Saracens meets the winner of QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne – Racing 92

Semifinals 2 – QF 3 winners: Toulouse – Ulster Rugby will be QF 4 winners: Exeter Chiefs – Northampton Saints

(Games on 1/2/3 May)

