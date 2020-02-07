Leigh Griffiths surpasses Celtic icon in record books

John Hartson says he couldn’t be happier after Leigh Griffiths outperformed the Welshman in the Celtic scorecards.

Leigh had the same number of goals as the former Celtic striker (111 goals) for the match against Motherwell midweek. The striker scored the all-important second of the night to make some distance between the sides and to surpass John’s record.

14 years ago! Couldn’t be happier for Leigh … buy now 200. 👏🏻👏🏻🍀 https://t.co/ElErEqYPbR

– John Hartson (@ JohnHartson10) February 7, 2020

Leigh would have hit this milestone long ago if the circumstances would have been different, but there was a moment when it seemed as if he had never passed it.

It is a testament to Leigh’s courage and determination to return to the Celtic side and shoot again.

The player started the year well while he and Leigh Griffiths tear apart the competition.

Celtic has to face Clyde on Sunday, where Leigh wants to increase his number of goals and surpass more Celtic players from the past.