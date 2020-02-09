Leigh Griffiths speaks about his new partnership with Edouard

Celtic fans have been screaming for years for their managers to play with two strikers. Now at the beginning of 2020 they finally get their wish and fly into the goals.

Despite achieving more than 100 goals for Celtic, Leigh Griffiths had to play the second violin for so many strikers brought in by different managers. He has kept his head down, worked hard and always delivers when asked.

The new year looks like it was made for the Celtic striker. A manager has finally started using two strikers and Leigh is the first choice partner for Odsonne Edouard. So far, both players have reaped the benefits. Edouard looks like his game has also risen one level because he has a partner in crime.

Neither player has said too much about the new form or their new collaboration, but Leigh has talked to Celtic TV about the new formation of his manager.

“Odsonne and I feed each other. He likes to go short and I like to play on the shoulder of the last defender. Our partnership has worked very well and that can take us a long time. “

“He’s a great player and his free kick was incredible. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone hit such a ball.” He has a strange technique that gives him whip and strength. If he keeps placing them in the back of the net, I’m happy. “

Although the goals continue to flow in for both players, it is hard to imagine the Celtic manager going back to the old formation that seemed to have been devised by opposition managers. Fans will certainly want Neil Lennon to mention two strikers in his match day teams.