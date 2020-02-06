Leigh Griffiths sets record directly following incident

LEIGH GRIFFITHS has broken his silence on the perceived stamp that the usual media suspects wanted to see him banned. It was Celtic vs Hamilton and a meeting between the striker and Hamilton player Sam Woods resulted in the player’s foot on Woods.

The TV images clearly show that Leigh is trying to maneuver so as not to injure the player who has grabbed his foot and makes sure that most of his weight is on the other leg when his foot comes down.

That visual material was extensively discussed on different platforms, while in reality it contained nothing at all. The SFA agreed and did not blame the player, which led to more discussion. It is really telling how much some people want to knock down the hammer at Celtic, given that they are now flying.

On media tasks for Celtic prior to the Clyde competition on Sunday in the Scottish Cup, the Celtic striker was asked for his perspective.

“It was a meeting. I had no intention of stamping it.

“While I was on my way, I caught my foot and there was no other place where I could plant it.

“But it would never be intentional, I am not that type of player.”

Case closed.