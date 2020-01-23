LEIGH GRIFFITHS took Celtic’s second evening and kept silent his critics. The striker even managed to literally celebrate for one of the most vocal critics with whom he had to deal with this season in Kris Boyd.

For some reason, Sky Sports thought it was acceptable to have a panel from a former Kilmarnock manager and a former Kilmarnock and Ibrox player to discuss all things Celtic at night. That at least gave Griff the opportunity to silence Boyd with his party and he did not miss the opportunity.

Charlie Nicholas tried to take the lead because he kept his fingers in his ears after Leigh scored the weekend, but it seems that he continues the trend to get people told.

We approve! Celtic won the game comfortably on an evening where football was hardly the winner on that field.