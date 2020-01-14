Leigh Griffiths deactivates his Twitter after posting on social media

Leigh Griffiths then liked a message about the potential departure of him or Bayo by placing the GIF of himself and sticking his fingers in his ears and writing a “vote” next to it.

The Celtic striker then shared a Celtic TV video with the slogan “ready for work” with Leigh and the words “all day, every day.”

Since then, the player has deactivated his Twitter account

Celtic signed a new striker today in Patryk Klamela. Many people speculate about the future of Leigh and Bayo, but Leigh seems to respond.

The Celtic frontman has been through some difficult times lately and has had to deal with the strange appearance here or there before the club trying to get up to speed.

It must be frustrating for Griff to return to the goal track, but using social media like this is probably not the best way to do things.

Celtic has just signed a new striker for much of the change. The best way to silence Leigh’s doubters is to take to the field and impress when Celtic returns.