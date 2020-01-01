Leicester too hot for Newcastle, Spurs count the cost after the loss and injury of Harry Kane

Loading...

The Manchester City champions are still in the race for the title after a 2-1 victory at Everton. Two goals from Gabriel Jesus were enough to give City the victory, which remains third, one point behind Leicester.

Tottenham's top four prospects suffered another blow with a 1-0 loss to Southampton, Danny Ings scoring his 20th goal for the Saints in 45 games and elevating his team to 12th.

Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United Credit: Getty Images

Although the result was poor, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho's biggest concern was the sight of top scorer Kane arriving with a left hamstring injury deep in the second half after a stretch to score a goal which was excluded for offside.

Kane, the 11-goal scorer in the Premier League this season, went straight into the tunnel, leaving Tottenham with few strike options as Son Heung-min served the last game of his three-game ban for a carton red when Chelsea lost.

Harry Kane's injury is a big concern for Tottenham.Credit: Getty Images

He was then seen leaving the stadium using crutches.

Asked about the injuries, Mourinho said: "Tanguy Ndombele, I don't know. I imagine this is [his] 10th injury of the season. They stop him from playing. give no continuity, "he said.

"Harry Kane plays every minute, he plays all the time. It can be big, it can be small. Sure he will be absent. It is negative, the hamstrings are always negative. Is it a tear, is it a little thing, is it a contraction? Right now, I can't say. "

West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the opening game for David Moyes, who is in charge of the last three, while Norwich is seven points behind after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Aston Villa won 2-1 at Burnley while Wesley and Jack Grealish scored to win a rare away victory.

Watford won a 2-1 victory over the Wolves, their third victory in four games, thanks to goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure, but remains in the bottom three.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored with a superb header as Aaron Mooy and Brighton of Mat Ryan drew 1-1 with Chelsea, fourth, taking the score home to 14th.

After scoring his first goal for Brighton on December 28, Jahanbakhsh was left on the home bench against Chelsea, who took the lead thanks to Cesar Azpilicueta after just 10 minutes.

But Brighton improved after the break and at six minutes of time, Jahanbakhsh jumped up and returned a kick in the opposite corner to earn a deserved point at his camp.

"It is an incredible feeling," said the Iranian. "When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as possible and the bike kick was the only option. I will watch it several times."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was frustrated after his team lost more ground in the top three.

"In the first half, the match was there to be won," he said. "We weren't ruthless enough. We got the goal and we had possession of it. But we just didn't kill the match."

DPA, Reuters

