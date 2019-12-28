Leicester City beat West Ham to increase pressure on Manuel Pellegrini

Loading...

One of them came to Carrow Road where Norwich and Tottenham drew 2-2.

Mario Vrancic's Premier League first goal gave Norwich an 18-minute lead before TeARu Pukki's brilliant result was ruled out by VAR.

Demarai Gray of Leicester City scores his team's second goal in front of Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham at London Stadium.

Tottenham took advantage of his good fortune as Christian Eriksen equalized with a brilliant 55th minute free kick.

Norwich was back in the lead in six minutes when Serge Aurier set his own goal.

But Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot seven minutes after Christoph Zimmermann knocked down the English captain.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the hero again as Everton of Carlo Ancelotti continued to climb the table with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle.

Calvert-Lewin was the match winner the day after Christmas as Ancelotti started his reign at Everton with a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

And the 22-year-old forward brought his season's total goals to 10 with two more at St James & # 39; Park, inflicting a third defeat in four games at Newcastle, with Fabian Schar grabbing consolation.

"We want to play games, good games, try to play well. That is our goal. Of course the table is important, but we have to focus on the next game," said Ancelotti.

Troy Deeney scored twice and Ismaila Sarr caught the other despite Watford losing Adrian Mariappa in a second yellow in the 57th minute to beat Aston Villa 3-0 to maintain their rebirth under new manager Nigel Pearson.

Brighton recorded their first home victory since November 2 with a convincing 2-0 home victory over struggling Bournemouth, with Australian Aaron Mooy dominating the midfielder.

Aaron Mooy of Brighton celebrates the score against Bournemouth.Credit:AP

Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh gave the Seagulls a third-minute lead with a powerful shot, their first goal for the club.

VAR ruled out a second period goal from Dan Burn after Brighton's left-back was judged offside by the tightest margins.

But Mooy rewarded Brighton's dominance with a brilliant second goal 11 minutes from time.

Southampton and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at St Mary & # 39; s. Palace was denied a fast forward when Max Meyer crushed the house, only to keep Wilfried Zaha offside by VAR in preparation.

James Tomkins led Palace before before Danny Ings reached his 12th goal of the season.

