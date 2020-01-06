Leicester - Aston Villa: watch on TV, live stream, time and forecast

Loading...

Leicester faces Aston Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at King Power Stadium this week.

The Foxes have not reached a national cup final since winning the league cup in 2000 and will definitely celebrate this excellent season with cutlery.

Villa has not survived the third round in the FA or the League Cup since 2015/16 and won silver for the last time in 1996.

Both sides will be determined to secure a last place while one of the Manchester teams is waiting for them at Wembley.

When is Leicester v Aston Villa?

Leicester – Aston Villa starts on 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020,

Leicester will be a brutal team that will stand on two legs.

They’ll open up an enormous amount of chances over the course of 180 minutes, even though they’re determined to do most of the hard work in the first half of the tie.

Villa has to find a solution to her striker crisis after a long-term injury from Wesley, but this trip could be too early for that.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Aston Villa