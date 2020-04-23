LEGO Movie Franchise Is Moving From Warner Bros. to Universal Pictures – GeekTyrant

Warner Bros. owned. has enjoyed the LEGO franchise in his home for years. They have had many successes from the LEGO movies they have made. Well, LEGO is leaving WB for Universal Pictures.

Universal has closed an exclusive five-year deal with the LEGO Group that will lead to “the development, production and distribution of movie theater built from the fusion of original ideas to the colorful building blocks.”

This is a huge move for LEGO, but I think they were ready to take their brand in a different direction. By Deadline:

Universal has promised that the injection of new imagination and cross-pollination with its own vulnerable titles will be the cornerstones of revival. From Jurassic Park to its classic monsters, there is plenty of room to roam to launch new franchises. Lego treatment has already been made available for the Uni dinosaur franchise for television, with Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and the LEGO Jurassic World 13-ep miniseries: Isla Nublar Legend.

This means we can own all the DC and Warner Bros. properties. mix that with a good LEGO greeting. Warner Bros. along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller he built a LEGO movie brand with films such as The LEGO Movie, The Lego Batman Movie Chris McKay, LEGO Ninjago Movie, and The LEGO Movie 2: Second Part. All those movies will remain in the WB library.

LEGO Movie 2 didn’t do as well as WB expected, so the studio may not have been interested in playing with LEGO anymore. But they had a good run drawing over $ 1.1 billion on the films they made.

LEGO Group Jill Wilfert he will represent all LEGO projects developed and released by Universal. Rideback is Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich there will be a result as well. Lin has previously produced all the LEGO features.

Universal has Donna Langley stated in a statement:

“The LEGO in Play System gives people the ability to build lives and create stories that carry them throughout all stages of their lives. By partnering with such an iconic brand that stays relevant and ever-changing, creativity in storytelling is possible. We are excited to begin building the next chapter of LEGO movies with Jill and the LEGO team while always stimulating curiosity and innovation. “

Wilfert added:

“Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the Studio the perfect partner as the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking. Donna and the whole Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination that we share, and we cannot wait to execute on our shared vision. “

What are your thoughts on LEGO moving from Warner Bros. to Universal? It will be interesting to see what will come of it and how these films in the future will differ from those created by WB.