Lego launches international space station

Image: Lego
The ISS international space station is the most expensive vehicle in existence, even more expensive than a Ferrari 250 GTO or a Datsun. With $ 150 billion dollars it is slightly out of my price range, and the fact that it is in space probably means that we will not get a Doug score for it soon.
Fortunately we have an acceptable alternative from Lego, which I will now call a Danish vehicle manufacturer. The new ISS Lego set went on sale today for around $ 70, a substantial discount on the real thing. It does not go to space, but the company attached one to a balloon and launched it into the stratosphere. Lego announced the set after winning a fan poll on the Lego Ideas website. The draft had been submitted twice and rejected.
Image: Lego
According to Lego, NASA experts were consulted and approved the final design. The set comes with a space shuttle orbiter which of course has not been used since 2011, although the set also contains a truck that is somewhat similar to SpaceX’s Dragon.
The ISS is a nice addition to the beautiful sweet room sets from Lego, including a Saturn V and a moon lander from Apollo. They fit well with your Lego collection of less expensive vehicles.
