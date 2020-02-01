Lego launches international space station

Image: Lego

The ISS international space station is the most expensive vehicle in existence, even more expensive than a Ferrari 250 GTO or a Datsun. With $ 150 billion dollars it is slightly out of my price range, and the fact that it is in space probably means that we will not get a Doug score for it soon.

Fortunately we have an acceptable alternative from Lego, which I will now call a Danish vehicle manufacturer. The new ISS Lego set went on sale today for around $ 70, a substantial discount on the real thing. It does not go to space, but the company attached one to a balloon and launched it into the stratosphere. Lego announced the set after winning a fan poll on the Lego Ideas website. The draft had been submitted twice and rejected.

According to Lego, NASA experts were consulted and approved the final design. The set comes with a space shuttle orbiter which of course has not been used since 2011, although the set also contains a truck that is somewhat similar to SpaceX’s Dragon.

The ISS is a nice addition to the beautiful sweet room sets from Lego, including a Saturn V and a moon lander from Apollo. They fit well with your Lego collection of less expensive vehicles.

