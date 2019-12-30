Legislature is still working to combat harassment and retaliation among the Coast Guard ranks

Loading...

After an 18-month investigation into how the Coast Guard is responding to complaints about bullying, harassment, and retribution, and a recent Congress hearing on the subject, Mississippi Democratic MEP Bennie Thompson said congressional work is ongoing.

Thompson, chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, one of two congressional committees that have been investigating the Coast Guard for more than a year, said in a phone interview recently that he plans to hold more hearings and continue to control Congress.

The Internal Security, Supervision and Government Reform Committees reviewed thousands of pages of documents, many of which have been heavily edited, by the Coast Guard and several interviews with Coast Guard personnel during the investigation. Thompson said there are more records to come.

"So much of what we got was edited to the point that it was no longer useful at all. We continue to receive documents on this case and others that we are continuing to investigate," he said.

The congressional investigation focused on two cases, one of which was the subject of a general report by the Department of Homeland Security inspector in December 2018. This publicly reported case concerned Lt. Cmdr. Kimberly Young-McLear, who, the inspector general noted, received poor marks in a performance review after reporting bullying and harassment from her line manager, which is a violation of the anti-malpractice law.

Thompson called the coast guard the country's "first responders" and said Congress had worked to provide the service with "the equipment necessary to do this good job."

"But if we have policies that are manipulated like this, this will keep the coast guard black and we need to make sure they are corrected," he said.

The Inspector's general report and racial inequalities at the Coast Guard Academy, which was featured in a report called Equity Scorecard, which examined educational outcomes by race and ethnicity, prompted Thompson and the late Elijah Cummings, a Democrat, of Marylands 7. The congressional district and chairperson represented the Surveillance Committee to initiate an investigation into the Coast Guard, in consultation with United States MP Joe Courtney, D-2nd District.

Their investigation found that the Coast Guard did not properly investigate complaints about harassment and bullying, did not hold officials accountable for inadequate and incomplete investigations, and took no countermeasures against those who report harassment and bullying.

In response, they made seven recommendations, including examining the use of independent contractors to investigate complaints, ensuring that investigators are properly trained, and setting guidelines for complaints based on the results of an investigation.

Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, who is responsible for the Coast Guard and Academy Human Resources, said at the December 11 hearing that the Coast Guard focuses on diversity and inclusion, and I share the Commander's commitment to promoting and maintaining inclusive Organization Climate in which everyone feels safe, valued and respected. "

McAllister gave a detailed explanation of the Coast Guard's response to the Inspector's general report and Equity Scorecard. He said that supervision at the academy had been improved by creating several new jobs, as it had the most diverse students in the institution's 150-year history.

Under the former superintendent, the now retired Rear Adm. James Rendon, a task force was set up to discuss the results of the equity scorecard and implement the report's recommendations.

The Coast Guard as a whole has also made a number of changes to its policies and procedures related to harassment, hatred, harassment and bullying, and other training.

"When reports and allegations of harassment, bullying, and retaliation are made, the service tries to respond quickly, professionally, and thoroughly. When programs are mature and cases become more complex, the Coast Guard has adapted protocol, policies, and training to ensure this . " is as responsive as possible, "said McAllister.

