A Missouri state legislature that once beheaded a chicken to fight abortion allegedly wants police officers to stop women from ending pregnancies.

GOP representative Mike Moon introduced the “Law on Proper Procedure”, which redefines a fertilized egg as a person with all the constitutional rights of any other citizen, The Guardian reported.

The law then requires the police and the courts to “affirm” the procedural clause of the state constitution and to turn any attempt to end pregnancy into murder.

Moon also submitted a law to abort abortion in Missouri, explicitly quoting “Murder by Abortion”. It makes no exceptions to rape or incest and refers to exceptions to abortion for maternal health, the news agency reported.

The Due Process law has only one co-sponsor and the abortion abolition bill has no co-sponsor.

“Rep. Moon’s bills rarely get hearings and rarely get full marks,” M’Evie Mead, director of politics and organization at Planned Parenthood Advocates, Missouri, told The Guardian. “His desire in this debate is to get a lot of attention.”

