VALLETTA, Malta – A lawyer whose father was the President of Malta has been elected as Prime Minister of the country. The Sunday census showed that Robert Abela received nearly 58% of the votes from members of the ruling Labor Party who were eligible to choose the new leader.

Abela, 42, replaces Joseph Muscat, who is halfway through his second term in the midst of demands for accountability for the murder of an anti-corruption journalist in 2017.

The date of the sworn in of the first candidate was not disclosed. He is scheduled to address the party on Sunday afternoon.

A Muscat assistant was interrogated in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, denied misconduct, and released while still under investigation. A Maltese hotelier, who denies involvement, has been accused of complicity in the murder. Three other men, accused of activating the car bomb, are under arrest.

Before being elected as Labor leader, Abela said he would work to restore Malta’s reputation for the rule of law. Lawmakers in the European Union had criticized the judiciary and police of the Member State.

Muscat had defeated Abela’s father in the 2008 party leadership race. George Abela was later named president from 2009 to 2014.

The corresponding press