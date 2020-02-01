Legislator seeks beds for state hospital, new facilities for mental health care

SALT LAKE CITY – Momentum builds on Capitol Hill in Utah to create a new, robust system designed to lower Utah’s nationally high suicide rate and add mental health resources.

That effort could fund 30 additional beds for mental health treatment at Utah State Hospital – as well as brand new facilities along the Wasatch Front were central health treatment facilities for emergency treatment for people who needed immediate access to a psychiatrist.

The goal, according to Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, who sponsors two bills as part of this effort, is to completely renew Utah’s approach to behavioral health services.

The new system would get help to people before they go to first aid, prison, or Utah State Hospital – thus releasing local law enforcement agencies and homeless people who are now tense due to a lack of options for people in need of mental health care.

“Emergency chambers are designed to apply sutures, set up broken bones, reverse overdoses – things that can be done in relatively short order with good clinical results,” Eliason said as he described his bills during a mid-term hearing of the Health and Human Services Interim Commission in November. “The nature of behavioral problems is much more complex and difficult to deal with in an emergency situation.”

So Eliason sponsors HB32 and HB35, a few accounts that are meant to help realize this new system in the state of Utah.

Arizona model

The system that wants to build the bills would be based on the Crisis Now model, which was implemented in Maricopa County, Arizona, where officials estimate it has saved millions of costs on healthcare and emergency services.

The model starts with a ‘crisis call center’, a hub where dispatchers handle calls and, if necessary, send mobile crisis teams to meet patients at home or on the street to help reduce the burden on local police. It also includes 24-hour “crisis stabilization” facilities to provide specialized treatment with an on-site psychiatrist or pharmacy, so patients don’t have to wait months to schedule an appointment with a therapist or get a prescription for medication.

Davis County is already laying the foundation in Utah for the new model. Last month, the province opened a Behavioral Health Receiving Center as part of a pilot program. Abundant police chief Tom Ross joined Eliason in the November mid-term meeting to sell the model to lawmakers, calling it a “huge shift” that would help the police focus on dealing with criminals rather than the legal system. to tackle mental illness.

“The problem we have is to help people, we have made them a deeper, darker hole,” Ross said.

HB32 would expand a grant program to finance more mobile outreach teams – or 24/7 on-call mental health professionals to help people at home or on the street – and create a pilot-based behavioral reception project for mental health crisis services to those who have mental health problems.

It would also require that the State Substance Abuse and Mental Health Department implement a “warm line” throughout the state – or a telephone line intended to provide mental health assistance – and manage the State Commission on Behavioral Health Crisis to study and make recommendations for the line across the state.

But that would all come with hefty price tags – including $ 2.4 million in current funds for mobile outreach teams, nearly $ 12.9 million in one-time money for a two-year pilot from one crisis-receiving center, nearly $ 2.4 million in one-time money for an existing crisis line and $ 800,000 current money for a new “hot line”, according to the tax bill of the account.

The Utah State Hospital could also receive federal Medicaid funds to fund around 30 beds. HB35 also requires the Forensic Mental Health Coordinating Council to study the Utah legislature and make recommendations regarding the long-term need for adult beds in the facility – starting with addressing what Eliason called a “bottleneck” at a crucial point in Utah’s mental health. system.

Dozens of the Utahns mentally ill who are better served in the state hospital in Provo are trapped in the Utah prison and prison system due to lack of space.

“I know there are people at the Point of the Mountain (state prison in Draper) currently who can take advantage of the state hospital, they just don’t have the space,” Eliason told lawmakers.

The body unanimously approved both of Eliason’s accounts.

Finance the bills

Although Eliason acknowledged that his invoices contain substantial price tags, he claims that the long-term savings could trickle into the Utah health care system, the correction system, law enforcement and homeless systems, and at the same time better serve some of Utah’s most vulnerable groups can be.

“We have them in our prisons right now, we live on the streets,” said Eliason. “We need to do something to keep up with those needs.”

But after the collapse of the Utah tax reform package, it is a difficult time on Capitol Hill for serious financial questions. Legislative leaders have said that without tax reform – which was supposed to resolve a structural imbalance between sales tax and income tax – the general fund money would come under pressure.

House speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, told reporters this week that it will be a “difficult” budget year.

“We will be a bit stretched over the next year or two until we have solved this general fund problem,” Wilson said.

Eliason told Deseret News on Friday that he is “keenly aware of those challenges.” That is why he said he is working on changes to the accounts that he said are likely to affect their tax records, and are trying to find ways to reduce their questions.

“We are discussing a public-private partnership that would be an exciting part of the bill,” Eliason said, although he had all the details.

There also seems to be early support from political heavyweights.

In his speech on the floor of the House on the first day of this year’s term of office, Wilson highlighted a point of suicide prevention and improvement of Utah’s mental health system. At one point during that speech, Wilson became emotional and stopped to wipe away a tear.

When asked about specific proposals in which he was interested in strengthening Utah’s mental health system, Wilson specifically pointed to Eliason’s accounts.

“How do we get away from some sort of this dumbbell strategy, which we now have where there is no intervention for people who show signs of concern about mental illness?”, Wilson asked. “We go all the way to first aid or prison, but there is no degree of support and intervention between mental health problems.”

Wilson called Eliason’s proposed approach “very interesting,” and one that could help Utah be “more proactive, more effective with the resources we use for mental health.” However, Wilson also warned that Eliason’s bills are expensive and noted that he did not know “where we get that $ 5 million or $ 6 million for psychic intervention.”

Matthew Durrant, supreme judge of the Utah Supreme Court, also emphasized mental health in his State of the Judiciary speech to the Utah legislature on Monday, in which he called mental illness a “huge challenge” to the Utah legal system. To address these challenges, Durrant suggested that the justice system serves as a convener of all stakeholders to better coordinate efforts and “identify gaps” where the needs of people with mental illness are not met.

Wilson said he recently met Durrant and discussed this issue, and there is interest between both branches of government “to find solutions to how we can be more proactive together.”

“It’s a complicated issue, and it seems to be getting more and more complicated,” Wilson said. “But we have to get better at this.”

Suicide is the seventh cause of death in Utah. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah’s suicide rate is in sixth place at the national level.

•••

If someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available. In Utah, the SafeUT app provides a direct connection to a crisis line. Other sources include:

National hotline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

University Neuropsychiatric Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.