Legislation would allow Wyoming residents to recall the city or officials elected by the city

Citizens gather at a Mills Town Council meeting in 2019. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – The law of Wyoming is ambiguous when it comes to the ability of citizens to recall elected city or city officials.

This became a concern for some Mills citizens who were not satisfied with the decision of the Mills Town Council to eliminate their fire brigade, with the exception of an administrative decision, in 2019.

The city council reversed that decision after reaching an agreement with the Mills Professional Firefighters Union to continue financing the fire department.

Article continues below …

Before that agreement was reached, however, some citizens began to spread a petition to recall Mayor Seth Coleman about the decision to close the fire department.

Leah Juarez was one of those who sought a mayor’s recall and publicly asked Coleman to resign at a municipal meeting on May 22, 2019.

Although some citizens were still interested in the mayor’s recall, Juarez says she contacted House District 59, representative Bunky Loucks, who had previously introduced legislation that would clarify the recall process.

That legislation failed to vote in Wyoming in 2018. But Loucks has resubmitted the bill for consideration during the upcoming parliamentary term, which starts on 10 February.

Because it is a budget session, the bill requires a two-thirds vote from the Wyoming House or the Senate to come to the floor this year.

Loucks said in May 2019 that his introduction of the bill was not specifically related to the conflict between Mills citizens and their city council.

He made it clear that he did not share Juarez’s opinions about the congregation. He said earlier that he thought Coleman had done well as mayor.

He said the legislation is needed to clarify the rules in Wyoming.

Loucks explained that unless a city or town has approved a regulation setting out the recall procedures, there is “really no clear agreement” on how such an effort could progress under current Wyoming legislation.

“It’s just a good piece of legislation,” he said.

According to the legislation, any elected official can be recalled if these steps are followed: