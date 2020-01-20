VATICAN CITY – The religious order of the Legion of Christ, already discredited by the pedophile founder, announced Monday a joint Vatican investigation into the failed association with a priest who sexually abused girls as young as 6 years and suffered no punishment.

The ghastly case of Fernando Martínez Suárez, reported by The Associated Press on Monday, caused a new credibility crisis just as the legion tried to show that it had changed course 10 years after the Vatican determined it was a cult-like order built on secrecy, silence and obedience.

The many failures, disguises and failed responses to the victims of Martinez renewed calls from the church that the Vatican should have completely suppressed the Legion instead of taking over and reforming it ten years ago.

The AP report quoted the victims of Martinez who said that a school administrator in the Colegio Cumbres in Cancun, Mexico, took them out of class and sent them to the chapel, where Martinez would molest them. One said he would put her on his lap, pull her panties aside, and digitally penetrate her while he masturbated.

The families of the victims reported him to the Legion from 1992, but Martinez was only taken to a seminar in Salamanca, Spain, with no formal restrictions on his ministry. He was only deported last week after the victims came forward.

The legion announced on Monday that it would conduct a joint investigation with the Vatican into the handling of the case, and promised that all superiors involved would work together. A new committee would welcome victims and propose ways to repair the damage suffered.

It also announced that the Legion Priest, who first received the complaints from the victims of Martinez, would withdraw from a large gathering of superiors who opened in Rome on Monday.

In a letter announcing his decision, Reverend Eloy Bedia apologized to the victims, but defended himself and said that all personnel decisions at the time were made by the then superior and founder of the Legion, Reverend Marcial Maciel.

Maciel, praised by the Vatican during the pontificate of St. John Paul II, is the most notorious pedophile of the 20th-century Catholic church. The Vatican, aware of his crimes since the 1940s, decided that he raped his seminarians, fathered at least three children, and built a whole order to meet his whims.

The Martinez case, however, also confirmed the Vatican’s complicity in the ongoing disguise. The papal delegate appointed to execute the order, the late Cardinal Velasio De Paolis, heard of the case between 2011-2013 when he was asked to take action against Martinez because a proper investigation had never been carried out.

But when Martinez could finally be brought to justice, De Paolis refused requests to report him to the church and civil authorities, claiming that no other complaints had been received, according to an external investigation commissioned by the Legion.

“De Paolis followed the norm of not opening cases before 2001,” when new procedures were introduced whereby abuse cases had to be sent to the Vatican for processing, according to the current Legion Superior, Rev. Eduardo Robles Gil. The commentary was included in an email to a former Legion priest, a copy of which was posted on the Facebook group “Legioleaks” on Monday.

As a result, the reform of the Vatican has now been called into question, since De Paolis refused to make a historic settlement for other cases of abuse among the 33 known legion abusers, or any investigation into the web of cover up covering their crimes and those of Maciel made possible.

Many of Maciel’s best lieutenants are still superior to the leadership.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press